Get an ASUS VivoBook laptop for only £299 in this early Black Friday deal

Laptops are becoming all the more important with many of us now working from home, and Black Friday is easily the best time of year to grab one.

There are only a few weeks to go, but there’s no need to wait as Argos has kicked off the tech deals early – beginning with this great saving on the ASUS Vivo book.

The laptop comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 15.6inch Full HD screen, and a light and compact weight of only 1.6Kg.

Better yet the Vivo book is on offer at Argos for only £299.99 – a steal for a portable powerhouse that can be used just as easily on the go as it can in your home.

Best Laptop Deals

The Vivo Book is available on credit plans, and also comes with offers on Norton 360 Deluxe, Microsoft 365 software, and McAfee Total Protection Unlimited:

If the Vivo Book isn’t for you then there’s still plenty of other laptops on offer

How to find a good laptop on Black Friday

In the Black Friday rush, it’s easy to get confused by the many numbers and acronyms in a laptop’s specs but there’s no need to fear – we’ve broken down the key components below:

RAM

RAM stands for Random Access Memory and is where the computer stores data you are currently using so it can be accessed quicker. Essentially the more RAM your device has, the more tasks it can perform at once. However, there’s no need to go overboard with RAM – 4GB will run basic day-to-day jobs just fine, and 8GB will have you covered for the full suite of average daily tasks. You only need 16GB or more for more complex tasks such as graphic design, engineering, and serious gaming.

Storage

This depends on exactly what you are planning to use your laptop for – day-to-day use such as storing photos and music will not need much storage at all and might be fine at the lower end of 64-256GB. Those who store a lot of video on their laptop may need a bit more, however – especially if in HD – with 256-512GB options. However, those who will really need 1TB or more are gamers – big releases often top 100GB in size, which can eat up hard drive space awfully quickly.

Display

Most laptops these days come with full high-definition (FHD) as standard which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. This will be more than enough for daily use as well as watching Netflix in good quality, but those not too bothered about pixel count can get a lower resolution screen for a cheaper price. Alternatively, gamers and avid movie-watchers may want to invest in a 4K Ultra-HD screen – just make sure the laptop has strong specs to support it.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2020 falls on 27th November. However, most retailers run deals throughout the weekend and through Cyber Monday, often rebranding the event as Black Friday weekend.

Cyber Monday is on 30th November and was originally an online alternative to Black Friday, but the rise of online shopping means there’s little to distinguish the two these days – you can read more here about Black Friday vs Cyber Monday and how the two differ.

