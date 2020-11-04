Accessibility Links

Pandora weekly November Black Friday sale is USA only – here’s what to look out for in the UK ahead of sale

Pandora has announced its Black Friday sale.

Pandora

We all know Pandora is going to join in with the Black Friday sales but despite a Facebook post being shared announcing weekly deals it looks like we’ll have to wait awhile yet.

Even without Pandora, as we head into our second lockdown, we still have a month full of early Black Friday deals with other retailers to take advantage of.

The confusion came after a Facebook post by the jewellery brand (PandoraCanada) said it would be having a Black Friday sale every week offering 35 per cent off all ranges including Disney and charms across the pond.

The price discount will be available online only in the USA and in store every Friday in November, but Pandora hasn’t confirmed it’s UK deals yet. So watch this space.

Pandora Black Friday deals UK

Last year we saw a 40 per cent price cut at Pandora. This deal would see 35 per cent off earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more.

Pandora Black Friday page is already up and does list charms, bracelets and rings so keep an eye out for news nearer the date – we’ll update this page with news once Pandora UK announces the deals for this side of the pond.

In the mean time take a look at the Disney Cinderella Suzy Mouse charm (£45) as well as Mickey and Minnie Christmas Present Charm (£55).

Pandora Black Friday deals USA

In the USA Pandora is offering 35 per cent off.

On Facebook Pandora said: “This has been an unprecedented year, and we know that adjusting to this new normal has been no small feat.

“While the holiday season will be different from any we’ve experienced before, we still want to deliver the excitement you, our Pandora community, deserves.

“For the first time in Pandora’s history we will have Black Friday sales every Friday both online and in-store for the month of November.

“You will have the opportunity to shop various collections and receive 35% off the total purchase.

“As always, thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to being part of your holiday story this season.”

Pandora isn’t the only one sneaking in early, Amazon Black Friday early deals have already started with the Fire TV Stick dropping to £19.99 at Amazon and Argos.

