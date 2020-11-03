Pandora announces weekly Black Friday sale throughout November

We all knew Pandora was going to join in with the Black Friday sales but no one expected a sale weekly up to the event.

While we all head into our second lockdown, at least we have a month full of early Black Friday deals to take advantage of.

The jewellery brand has said it will have a Black Friday sale every week offering 35 per cent off all ranges including Disney and charms across the pond.

The price discount will be available online and in store every Friday in November, but Pandora hasn’t confirmed it’s also in the UK yet.

Pandora Black Friday deals UK

Last year we saw a 40 per cent price cut at Pandora. This deal would see 35 per cent off earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more. We don’t know if that includes Disney and Star Wars yet.

On Facebook Pandora said: “This has been an unprecedented year, and we know that adjusting to this new normal has been no small feat.

“While the holiday season will be different from any we’ve experienced before, we still want to deliver the excitement you, our Pandora community, deserves.

“For the first time in Pandora’s history we will have Black Friday sales every Friday both online and in-store for the month of November.

“You will have the opportunity to shop various collections and receive 35% off the total purchase.

“As always, thank you for your ongoing support and we look forward to being part of your holiday story this season.”

Pandora isn’t the only one sneaking in early, Amazon Black Friday early deals have already started with the Fire TV Stick dropping to £19.99 at Amazon and Argos.

Pandora Black Friday page is already up and does list charms, bracelets and rings. Keep an eye on the Disney Cinderella Suzy Mouse charm (£45) as well as Mickey and Minnie Christmas Present Charm (£55).

