EE Black Friday deals 2020: early offers and what to expect in this year’s sale

EE’s Black Friday sale is often worth a look when it comes to snapping up a good Black Friday deal.

With the fastest 4G network in the UK – and with greater 5G coverage than its competitors – EE is the network of choice for many.

Last year, EE offered a whole host of Black Friday deals with offers covering everything from extra data to add-ons.

Whether it’s iPhone, Android, or just a sim for your Nokia brick, we’ve got all the best EE deals covered.

Early Black Friday EE deals

EE has yet to kick off any Black Friday deals officially, but the network is still currently running a few deals online that are worth taking a look at. Here they are:

EE is also showcasing a few other iPhone contracts as deals,which isn’t strictly accurate – they’re simply new, lower-priced offers rather than price drops. Regardless, here they are:

When do EE Black Friday deals start?

Black Friday starts on 27th November, with Cyber Monday on 2nd December this year. Last year EE kicked off Black Friday deals on the day itself, with offers on iPhone, Android, and pretty much all the big flagship phones.

EE isn’t the only place you could get one of the best Black Friday phone deals though. Fonehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Affordable Mobiles, and Carphone Warehouse all ran Black Friday deals – some before the event with EE plans. Cyber Monday is known for more tech-based deals so there’s another chance to get a phone deal then too.

Best EE deals from last year

Fonehouse had one of the best EE deals last year which included a free Nintendo Switch:

What to expect from EE on Black Friday

Another year, another cycle of mobile phones. Expect the upgraded counterparts of last year’s models to be featured heavily in the deals this year – namely the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Google Pixel 4, the new iPhone SE, and possibly even the iPhone 12.

5G is becoming standard with phones released this year – so look out for 5G phones and sims on offer if you fancy a network speed boost.

However, if you don’t want to shell out for a new release and are happy with an older model, there will be plenty of offers available – last year there were deals on phones as far back as the iPhone 8.

As with last year, there’s a good chance of getting a free console bundled into your phone contract (though we wouldn’t hold your breath for a PS5 or Xbox Series X).

EE phones have been sold recently with 6 months free Apple Music and 3 months free BT Sport, which will likely continue into Black Friday.

Deals are yet to be revealed – but traditionally the best mobile discounts have come from the following retailers.

Will the iPhone 12 have Black Friday EE deals?

Since it’s a flagship smartphone fresh off the production line, we’re unlikely to see any outright Black Friday bargains on the iPhone 12 at EE. You far more likely to see prices drop on the iPhone 11 plans.

That said, there’s an iPhone 12 trade-in deal online at EE right now. If you part with your iPhone XS and XS Max, you can pick up the iPhone 12 for no upfront cost across a number of different contracts, and potentially saving you hundreds of pounds.

Save up to £300 upfront when you trade in your iPhone XS or XS Max at EE

What does EE charge for delivery?

All of EE’s online orders are free of charge. Packages are typically dispatched within 24 hours, and are delivered via the courier DPD. If you’re planning to upgrade your phone with a sales representative over the phone, there will be a delivery charge.

Does EE have any other offers?

Students can claim a 20 per discount on their EE plan through the Student Beans offer scheme. All you’ll need to do is get a discount code from Student Beans before you buy your plan.

We’re pleased to say that EE also offers a flat 20 per off their pay-monthly and tablet plans to emergency services staff, who can also claim it for up to four other friends and family members. Take a look at EE’s emergency services page for a full list of which services are included in the scheme.

