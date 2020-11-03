Samsung Black Friday deals: early offers on phone and watches, what to expect in 2020

Samsung has come a long way in the mobile phone market, even giving Apple’s iPhones a run for their money with its high-spec S series. Samsung also offer a great range of mid-range phones, with something to suit everyone’s taste.

Advertisement

The tech giant’s hot new phones this year are the flagship Galaxy S20 as well as the “phablet”, the Note20. With so many new products coming onto the market and a backlog of great devices already lined up, we’re expecting to see some great deals on Black Friday for the upcoming 2020 sales events.

Plus, with Samsung’s new flip phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, available to buy now, we are already seeing some significant discounts on even the flagship phones – and we’re still a good few months away from Cyber Monday.

Looking beyond the smartphones, some of Samsung’s most popular products during last year’s sales were their wearables including the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and the Samsung Galaxy Fit E, the latter of which already has an affordable price of just £35.

We expect to see many of these wearables, phones and other products such as the Samsung Galaxy Buds and TVs drop in price further as we head into the deals season.

And while Black Friday may not be until 27th November this year that hasn’t stopped retailers from beginning their early Black Friday deals already. The likes of Amazon, Currys PC World and AO.com all currently have sales on that are expected to continue throughout November.

We have trawled through all these various retailers to find the best discounts currently on offer. If you’re after a specific Samsung product, we suggest bookmarking this page as we will continue to update this page with all the latest deals as Black Friday approaches.

Here are the best early Black Friday Samsung deals available right now.

Early Black Friday Samsung deals

Black Friday may not be until 27th November but the prices on a number of Samsung phones, tablets and wearables are already being cut. Here are some of the best and cheapest prices you can get on Samsung products right now:

Best Samsung deals

For those who just can’t wait or have a contract expiring soon, we’ve hunted down some of the best Samsung deals you can get your hands on right now.

If you want to shop around, we’ve also picked out the best EE, Carphone Warehouse and iPhone 11 deals and the Apple users among you will want to keep an eye on the recent iPhone 12 release, too.

Take a look at our pick of the top Samsung deals below, now:

Samsung Galaxy S20

The company’s flagship mobile, Samsung skipped a few numbers after the S10 to bring us the seriously impressive Galaxy S20. One of the best phones on the market, this new model boasts 5G support, a stunning 120hz display, and some very high-spec cameras – the Ultra model even has a 108MP rear camera.

You have a choice to make when it comes to the S20 – standard model, the S20+ with a faster processor and larger screen, and the S20 Ultra with an even bigger screen and improved cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 still packs plenty of power and has gotten a nice discount since its successor launched. The S10 comes with a large Infinity-O screen, wireless powersharing, and several still-impressive rear cameras.

Again, there’s a choice – the standard S10 model, the budget S10 Lite, and the S10+ with a larger screen and bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note20

The latest in Samsung’s line of “phablets”, this powerful phone-tablet hybrid offers 5G support, an improved S-Pen, and a strong camera setup.

Again there is a choice – the standard Note20, or the Ultra model with a larger, 120hz display, a choice of storage, and a 108MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A41

For those happy with a lower-spec phone, the Galaxy A4 series comes at some great prices. The A41, in particular, comes with a detailed 6.1″ Infinity-U Display, triple rear cameras – including a depth and ultra-wide lenses – and a decent Octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

They’re still a bit on the pricey side, but the foldable phone is slowly gaining traction – and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the best out there. Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, faster performance, and improved cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB | £1,799 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Released early 2019, the Galaxy Buds from Samsung were very popular during last year’s Black Friday sales. With the new release of the Galaxy Buds Live, we are already seeing some great deals on these wireless earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds | £139 £83 at Amazon

Where to find Samsung Black Friday deals

Beyond Samsung itself, the brand’s products are sold by a number of retailers including:

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Best Samsung Black Friday 2019 deals

Last year’s Black Friday sales saw the Samsung Galaxy S10 fall to its lowest ever prices, including a Vodafone contract for less than £30 a month. Other phones to see discounts included the Galaxy Note 1o, which has now been succeeded by the Galaxy Note 20.

Away from the smartphones, popular purchases were the Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 and Samsung Galaxy Buds. The latter were only released in 2019 and had their price cut from £139 down to £109. We expect their price to drop even more last year with the release of the new Galaxy Buds Live earlier this year.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Amazon Black Friday deals – Amazon’s Black Friday sales are always huge with discounts lasting throughout November.

AO.com Black Friday deals – Keep an eye on AO.com for deals on electricals from coffee machines to vacuum cleaners.

Apple Black Friday deals – This year’s Black Friday sales should bring in discounts on iPads, iPhones and AirPods.

Argos Black Friday deals – Take a look at Argos for deals on toys, home appliances and tech.

Currys PC World Black Friday deals – For all things technology and gaming, Currys PC World is a good place to start.

John Lewis Black Friday deals – John Lewis is a brilliant option for home appliances, technology, beauty and homeware pieces.

Very Black Friday deals – This online retailer has already started its deals, with offers on tech, kitchen appliances and other electricals.

LEGO Black Friday deals – LEGO is always popular in the run-up to Christmas so expect deals on LEGO Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel.

Dell Black Friday deals – Is your home office in need of improvement? Head over to our Dell deals page for all your PC discounts.

EE Black Friday deals – In need of a phone upgrade? Check out EE’s SIM-only and contract deals.

GAME Black Friday deals – With the PS5 and Xbox Series X with November releases, we could see some pretty exciting gaming discounts.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – Any discounts on this highly-sought after games console are bound to go fast.

Sky Black Friday deals – Sky has always loved a bundle so expect some good package deals this month.

Smyths Black Friday deals – Expect toy offers across Smyths including on LEGO, Nintendo, Fisher Price and board game classics such as Monopoly.

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.