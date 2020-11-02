Currys PC World Black Friday 2020: Black Tag deals, early offers and predictions

Currys PC World knows how to do a Black Friday sale whether you’re looking for a Nintendo Switch or a vacuum cleaner or a TV.

Last year, Currys averaged 72 orders per minute and sold enough widescreen TVs that stacked they would be 32 times the height of the Shard.

There’s no doubt then that discounts will be monumental during their own Black Tag event and Why Wait sale, both take place in the lead up to Black Friday giving customers early deals.

Currys don’t hang about until the end of November – the retailer currently has a clearance sale on, offering up to 30% off hundreds of products such as laptops, TVs, and home appliances, so there’s no need to wait for a great saving.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals from last year, as well as the Currys deals you can buy right now whether that’s a 4K TV, games consoles, a coffee machine or kitchen appliances.

We are continuously updating the list to make sure we have all the top picks right up to and on Black Friday so read on for the best Black Friday deals at Currys.

Best Currys deals: quick links

You can get up to 30% off hundreds of items in Currys’ Clearance sale. Products on discount include everything from white goods to tech. We’ve rounded up a few deals that are already live.

Currys also has a deal on where you get a Nintendo Switch with games when you buy LG TVs.

Currys PC World also has discount codes, such as £50 off when you spend over £349, for example.

Currys Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect

Currys is a must-check on Black Friday and throughout November with plenty of deals on appliances, electronics and the must-have items; whether that’s a console like the Nintendo Switch, the latest headphones, or a decent laptop for your child as they head off to university. We’ve broken down the Currys deals by category further down this page, but read on for an overview.

Currys Black Friday sale had plenty of discounts last year, and a quick look at Curry’s Black Friday page already shows smartphones, home appliances, TVs, consoles, and laptops are all on the menu for the Clearance and Black Tag event.

We’re predicting that must-have tech products, in particular, will sell like hotcakes – particularly mobiles such as the iPhone 12 and Google Pixel 4a, smart speakers such as Google Home and Echo devices as well as Apple Watches and iPads.

Currys also had a great run with consoles last year – expect some clear-out sales on the PS4 and Xbox One as they make room for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Currys also released a number of voucher code deals last year – we will update this page nearer the time once we have news.

With so many deals it can get confusing, but don’t worry. Simply put, there are two types of Currys Black Friday deals. The first is the continuous deal that is around and becomes a draw, the second is the quick sale similar to Amazon’s lightning deals. Luckily for all of us, the first are more common with Currys, mostly thanks to the November long sale. We’ll include quick sale items here too.

Currys Black Friday TV deals

This 2020 model from Samsung certainly lives up to the name smart – not only does it come with three(!) virtual assistants built-in, but it can also upscale content to 4K in real time thanks to its Quantum Processor. Not a bad deal, especially as this discount brings it under the £1,000 mark.

A higher-end model, this LG TV also comes with two virtual assistants for voice control, as well as Dolby Atmos support for cinematic sound, 4K streaming capabilities and an a9 Gen 3 Processor and HDR for outstanding contrast. There’s also a 1 in 20 chance to win half your money back when you buy a participating LG OLED TV!

More TV deals

Currys Black Friday Laptop Deals

With a full HD screen, 4GB RAM and 14 hours of battery life, the ASUS E410MA 14″ Laptop packs plenty of punch for its low price. It also has nearly 50% at the moment, and comes with £20 off Microsoft 365 Family 1 year when purchased.

For a higher spec machine, the latest MacBook Air comes with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, retina display, and an Intel Core™ i3 Processor. If already own an iPhone or iPad, a MacBook is an ideal choice as it will be able to connect to your Apple devices hassle-free.

Currys Black Friday Tablet Deals

For a budget tablet, you can’t go too wrong with a MediaPad – the tablet boasts a full HD screen, 13 hours of battery life and 64GB storage with a MicroSD slot for more. If you just want to browse the web or watch videos without any newfangled features, this is a great choice of tablet.

Currys Black Friday Headphone Deals

Truly wireless earphones with no connecting cord, these stylish Skullcandy earphones have 6 hours of battery life as well as a built-in microphone and tap volume control. Snap these up – it’s rare to find wireless earphones of this quality under £50.

This audio offering from Sony also comes with a built-in mic and touch controls, but also chucks in Google Assistant to boot. There’s also a nostalgic Walkman mode, with 4GB of memory for storing music in the earbuds themselves – so you don’t even need your phone to listen to your tunes.

Currys Black Friday Camera Deals

Phone cameras are very impressive these days – but there’s no substitute for a dedicated camera. The CanonIXUS 90 boasts a 20 MP sensor with 10x optical zoom, a DIGIC 4+ processor, built-in wi-fi and NFC for smartphone connectivity, and Intelligent Optical Image Stabilisation to end blurry images for good.

The Sony Cyber-shot DSC-HX90B only has an 18MP sensor – but makes up for it with 30x optical zoom, a 180° tiltable LCD Live View monitor, and Full HD and Intelligent Active Mode for video shoots.

Currys Black Friday Appliance Deals

This hot drinks machine can make 36 types of coffee & hot drinks, can adjust for any size of mug, and compact enough for any size kitchen. It’s also an absolute steal at £29.99, with over 60% off.

Some items can’t wait until Black Friday – and this HotPoint Washing Machine would make a great replacement. With an A+++ energy rating, a quick 30 min wash time, and a spin speed of 1600 rpm, if you need your clothes washed quickly and efficiently then this is the appliance for you.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

Bookmark this page – we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales.

– we will be continually updating this page up to and throughout Black Friday, providing you with the best deals, latest news, and updates on flash sales. Create a wishlist – there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed.

– there’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but having a list prepared of what you’d really like will allow you to snag a deal much faster without being overwhelmed. Check the price – it’s worth checking prices beforehand, so you know just how good a deal you’re getting come Black Friday.

When does Currys Black Friday sale start?

Currys Black Friday sale officially starts at midnight on Friday 27th November online, and whenever your local branch open in-store.

However, Currys usually launches a Why Wait sale around two weeks before Black Friday – so it’s worth keeping an eye on their website in mid-November. Currys runs a Black Friday price guarantee too – so you’ll be refunded the difference if the price drops further on Black Friday.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence!

Best Currys deals from last year

Last year Currys had savings on appliances great and small:

