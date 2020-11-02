Best Black Friday mobile phone and contract deals – from iPhone to Samsung
The best mobile phone deals from EE, Vodafone and more by retailer and by phone so you can snap up that Black Friday deal.
Black Friday is just around the corner – and of all the products you’ll find in the late-November mega-sale, there’ll definitely be some red-hot phone deals.
Much of normal life has been put on hold this year, but new phones are still being announced by the day, and we are seeing many major new handsets launched in autumn 2020. The Google Pixel 4a was launched at the beginning of October, closely followed by the Sony Xperia 5 II.
A month later than its usual September slate, Apple dazzled us with the launch of the new iPhone 12. And while the latest Bond film has been postponed for release until 2021, its featured phone brand Nokia is still pushing ahead with the launch of the Nokia 3.4 very soon. You can head to our upcoming 2020 phones page for an overview of new handsets and their release dates.
If you’re looking for a new phone – or you think it would be a great gift for someone you know this Christmas – Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to pick up a contract for a lower-than-usual price.
If you’ve already got the handset you want, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the SIM-only Black Friday deals being offered by some of the providers: we’ve seen some absolutely bargains in the past.
Otherwise, keep an eye on our Carphone Warehouse Black Friday and EE Black Friday deal guides for tips on how to find the best savings. Early Black Friday deals are already live – and throughout November – so check those out below too.
When do Black Friday phone deals begin?
If 2019 is anything to go buy, you should expect some strong offers a couple of weeks ahead of Black Friday. For example, in 2019 Carphone Warehouse released a mid-November wave of price drops in what the provider called its ‘Why Wait?’ sale, with reductions being offered on the Huawei P30 Lite, Sony Xperia 1 and Google Pixel 3A.
We are confident we will see pay-monthly contracts start to drop from the middle of November onwards. The strongest offers will come from the major networks and EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, as well as providers like Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk. Also look out for the offers from lesser-known sellers like Fonehouse and Affordable Mobiles – we saw strong deal from both in 2019.
Best early Black Friday phone deals
- iPhone 12 (white) 64GB, Three – Unlimited minutes, texts and data | £31.50 for 6 months, £63 after month, £29 upfront
- iPhone 11 (white) 64GB, iD Mobile – Unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB | £34.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (pink) 128GB, Three – Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB Data | £36 a month, £29 upfront
Best Black Friday phone deals
iPhone 12
Boasting 5K functionality, an updated triple-camera set up
- iPhone 12 (white) 64GB, Three – Unlimited minutes, texts and data | £31.50 for 6 months, £63 after month, £29 upfront
- iPhone 12 (black) 128GB, iD/Carphone Warehouse – Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £45.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- iPhone 12 (black) 64GB Sky Mobile – Unlimited minutes and texts, 2GB Data | £36 a month, £0 upfront
iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 (black) 64GB, Three – Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB | £49 a month, £49 upfront
- iPhone 11 (white) 64GB, iD Mobile – Unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB | £34.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- iPhone 11 (white) 64GB, Fonehouse – Unlimited minutes and texts, 25GB data | £29 a month, £149 upfront
Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (pink) 60GB, Three/Affordable Mobiles – Unlimited minutes and texts, 60GB data | £43 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (pink) 128GB, Three – Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB Data | £36 a month, £29 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (cosmic grey) 20GB, iD Mobile – Unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB data | £32.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, Three/Chitter Chatter – Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £31 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (white) 128GB, EE/Fonehouse – Unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £35 a month, £0 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 (black) 128GB, O2/Affordable Mobiles – minutes, texts, 10GB Data | £25 a month, £148.99 upfront
Google Pixel 5
- Google Pixel 5 128GB, Three – Unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £36 a month, £29 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 128GB, EE – Unlimited minutes and texts, 50GB data | £51 a month, £10 upfront
- Google Pixel 5 128GB, EE – Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data | £55 a month, £10 upfront
Google Pixel 4
- Google Pixel 4 64GB, EE – Unlimited minutes and texts, 10GB data | £27 a month, £50 upfront
- Google Pixel 4 64GB, iD Mobile – Unlimited minutes and texts, 20GB Data | £24.99 a month, £29.99 upfront
- Google Pixel 4 64GB, EE – Unlimited minutes, texts and data | £40 a month, £10 upfront
Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, O2 – Unlimited minutes and texts, 15GB data | £59.31 a month, £30 upfront
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, Vodafone – Unlimited minutes and texts, 24GB | £81 a month, £29 upfront
- Motorola Razr 5G 256GB, O2 – Unlimited minutes, texts and data | £73.31 a month, £30 upfront
Which retailers have Black Friday phone deals?
Here’s our list of all the major phone networks and retailers who will definitely be rolling out deals this Black Friday:
Best EE deals
EE is the largest mobile operating network in the UK and always has a collection of offers on the go. Some of the best deals at the moment include 3 months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle or a Galaxy Fit2 when you order the brand-new Samsung Galaxy s20 FE 5G as well as 10 per cent off for existing customers. You can also get a £50 Amazon voucher if you refer a friend, and students can get 20 per cent off their monthly bill.
- Buy iPhone 11 64GB for £39 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB for £73 a month
- Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB for £35 a month (save £96)
- Buy OPPO A74 128GB for £19 a month (save £68)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for £39 a month (includes free Galaxy Watch Active)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128GB for £43 a month (includes free Galaxy Watch Active)
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for £50 a month (save £194)
- Buy iPhone 7 for £21 a month
- Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for £55 a month (includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle or a Galaxy Fit2)
- Pre-order Google Pixel 4a for £37 a month (includes 3 Months YouTube Premium, Google One, and Google Play Pass)
EE has also partnered with Apple to bring you some exclusive iPhone deals. The Full Works Plan will get you Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with unlimited data for 24 months, or choose one of them for free as a smart benefit with an iPhone purchase.
Best Vodafone deals
Carphone Warehouse is offering an array of discounted Vodafone contracts that are offering extra data at no added cost. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google, and Huawei all have models that benefit from the deal.
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB for £30 a month (includes 48GB of extra data)
- Pre-order Google Pixel 4A 128GB for £24.99 a month (with free £50 Currys gift card)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB for £59.99 a month
- Buy Huawei Y5p 32GB for £11.99 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for £38 a month (claim free Galaxy Watch Active)
- Buy Huawei P30 Lite 128GB for £17 a month
Vodafone themselves are offering an Annual Upgrade Promise when you buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone SE on a 24-month plan – meaning you get the latest iPhone every year with no upgrade fees:
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB from £34 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 64GB for £50 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro 64GB for £71 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB for £67 a month
Best iD Mobile deals
Carphone Warehouse-owned iD Mobile is a low-cost network that consistently has a range of Pay Monthly and SIM-only contract deals. Savings can be found on Apple and Samsung at the moment and many of the offers start with the low upfront cost of just £9.99.
- Buy iPhone 11 64GB for £34.99 a month
- Buy iPhone SE 64GB for £28.99 a month
- Buy Huawei P30 Lite 128Gb for £14.99 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A71 128Gb for £19 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB for £24.99 a month
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB for £33.99 a month (claim either a Samsung Galaxy Fit2 or 3 months Gamepass Ultimate & MOGA XP5-X+ Game controller)
- Pre-order Google Pixel 4a for £23.99 a month (claim a free £50 Currys giftcard)
Best Three deals
Three’s current mobile phone contract deals include a range of free benefits such as free Spotify and YouTube Premium. It is also a great network to consider if you are often travelling because Three was voted the Best Network for Roaming at the uSwitch Mobile Awards 2020.
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G 256GB for £51 a month (claim four months free YouTube Premium)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s 32GB for £20 a month (claim six months free Spotify Premium)
- Buy Google Pixel 4 64GB for £37 a month (save £348)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB for £78 a month (6 months half price – so £39)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for £36 a month (6 months half price – so £18, and claim free Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad)
- Buy Xiaomi Mi 10 5G 256GB for £42 a month (6 months half price – so £21)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G 128GB for £49 a month (6 months half price – £24.50 from month 7 – and claim free Samsung Galaxy Fit2 or 3 months Gamepass Bundle)
- Buy iPhone 11 64GB for £46 a month (6 months half price – so £23 a month)
Best Virgin deals
All of the plans below come with unlimited texts and minutes and then varying data depending on your usage. The best offers include a free Google Nest Mini when you buy an OPPO Find X2 Lite on a monthly contract, and a free Galaxy Watch Active with a Samsung Galaxy S20 5G plan.
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro and AirPods Pro for £39 a month
- Buy iPhone 11 for £32 a month (get AirPods Pro for an extra £2 a month)
- Buy OPPO Find X2 Lite for £19 a month (includes free Google Nest Mini)
- Buy iPhone 11 with Apple Watch from £37 a month (includes free Apple TV+)
- Buy Huawei P40 Pro 5G from £30 a month (free screen repair)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for £28.50 (claim free fitness or gaming reward)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for £20 a month (includes Razer Kishi controller)
Best 02 deals
O2 is renowned for throwing in freebies with its plans so it is no surprise that the network’s current deals offer more than the typical unlimited data package. Customers buying Pay Monthly contracts from O2 are able to claim a bunch of free subscriptions to the likes of Disney+, Audible, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video.
- Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max for £56.31 a month (includes six months free Disney+ and a one-year Apple TV+ subscription)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G for £55.50 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for £61.95 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy iPhone 11 for £48.51 a month (Get £80 off the 256GB model with the code IPHONE1180OFF
- Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 for £24.87 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy Samsung Galaxy A21s for £20.98 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
- Buy Motorola Razr 5G for £59.31 a month (includes six months free Disney+)
What Black Friday phone deals can be expected this year?
While there’s been a flurry of new phones released – with more to come – this autumn, it’s unlikely that you’ll find any stand-out deals on flagship phones. Yes, we saw some offers on top-of-the-range handsets in 2019, including the iPhone 11 and Samsung S10, but they weren’t the biggest price reductions.
If you are interested in either of these phones, soon will be the perfect time to pick up these phones, as they’ve both been superseded by the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 this year. Black Friday is the prime time to pick up former flagship phones, as networks and retailers alike drop prices.
Are SIM only deals going to feature in Black Friday?
Without a doubt, there will be some awesome SIM-only deals out there during Black Friday. What we saw in 2019 was lots of triple-digit monthly data packages having their prices slashed, sometimes as much as 50 per cent.
So if you’re something of a data-guzzler who needs a regular Netflix hit when you’re out and about, you may well want to keep your handset but switch to a new SIM.
When is Black Friday 2020?
Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020. However, stores such as Amazon and Currys usually start sales up to a week before, with many deals continuing throughout the weekend.
Cyber Monday takes place the Monday after Black Friday – so 30th November in 2020. Traditionally just for online sales, Cyber Monday often takes place in-store also nowadays – you can see more in our guide to Black Friday vs Cyber Monday.
