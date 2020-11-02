Best broadband Black Friday deals | early internet offers

We use broadband now more than ever before, with schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually. If there’s one thing we’ve really learned from lockdown, it’s that the majority of us really value our internet access for connection to the outside world.

Advertisement

Whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have fast broadband for the best price. However, finding the best offer isn’t always quite so straightforward.

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and have hunted down all of the best broadband deals across a range of suppliers, so you don’t have to.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we are already seeing deals trickling in. Last year, we saw Vodafone offer a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) with every fibre package bought, and if the deals already on offer are anything to go by, we could see more freebies thrown in this year, too.

Providers offering free benefits such as free Apple TV 4K, a Sky TV package or a year of Amazon Prime has become more and more common in a bid to win customers from other competitors. These freebies will likely only get better (and more expensive) as we enter the discount season of Black Friday.

The most important thing we deals is to act quickly, as the offers are usually only available for short periods and may have limited capacity. When choosing broadband, you’ll also need to check what is available in your area, as there could be variations depending on your post code.

Best broadband deals

Last year, we saw Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales take prices at the likes of Sky, Vodafone and BT to as low as £22.99 a month and we’re expected big things from the 2020 sales events.

However, if you can’t afford to wait for the Black Friday deals to be in full force, here is a round-up of cheapest broadband deals available right now.

Is Black Friday a good time to get a good Broadband deal?

Short answer: yes. Black Friday is a brilliant time to snag a good broadband deal. Last year, we not only saw network providers cut prices across their packages but also offer additional benefits including vouchers to spend at retailers such as Amazon and Argos, as well free access to subscription services and a free Google Nest Hub Max.

And while it has become more common for the likes of Sky and Vodafone to offer free extras all year round in their deals, Black Friday is when prices drop to some of their lowest. This is combined with more expensive freebies being offered that are exclusive to those Black Friday broadband deals.

What broadband deals were there for Black Friday 2019?

Last year’s Black Friday saw broadband deals from all the major providers including BT, Vodafone, Sky and Virgin Media.

One of the best deals was from Vodafone. The network gave away a free Google Nest Hub Max (worth £219) to every customer who bought a fibre package.

Other decent offers included TalkTalk cut the price of both its fibre broadband packages to £21.95, and John Lewis gave customers a £40 gift card to spend on their website when they bought a standard broadband package.

Best Black Friday broadband deals

BT broadband deals

BT is currently offering a ‘speed guarantee’ on its broadband packages. Add ‘Complete Wi-Fi’ and they guarantee wi-fi in every room or £100 back. The offer lasts until 6th November and will save you upwards of £72.

Vodafone broadband deals

Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of the streaming service Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. You’ll also get £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon. Sweet.

Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube, an alternative to conventional broadband which instead works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi. If you live an area not covered by superfast broadband, this may well be the answer to your buffering problems:

You can also get £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.

Sky broadband deals

Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.

You can also check out the best Sky TV deals.

Plusnet broadband deals

Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers:

TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom – and these speeds come at some great value prices. All their deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022:

Post Office broadband deals

If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17 a month will get you an average speed of 11 Mbps on a 12-month contract. For something a bit faster:

Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.

Tips for choosing broadband

There are a number of factors you need to consider before buying a broadband package.

What broadband options are available in your area. Not all providers and types of broadband are available everywhere so be sure to check what is on offer for your postcode.

Consider how much you will be using the broadband and for what. If you are now working from home, a ‘budget’ package may not be fast enough and you may prefer a fibre deal that includes an unlimited download limit.

When choosing a deal you need to consider the price, length of the contract, the data allowance, the broadband speed and if any other benefits such as line rental and subscription services are included in the price.

Read up on the provider’s customer service and customer satisfaction. Broadband speeds and data aside, it is important to know how easy and painless contacting customer service will be and how quickly any queries or issues will be resolved.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday falls on 27th November in 2020, making it less than a month before Christmas. The event began as a US tradition and so it always falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday so it falls on 30th November this year.

Traditionally, Black Friday discounts have largely only been available in-store, while Cyber Monday was reserved for online deals. However, in recent years the line between the two has become blurred and with social-distancing measures continuing to be in place, we are expecting most deals to be available online.

Because there is now less of a distinction between the two shopping events, it is often just branded ‘Black Friday weekend’.

Expect deals to be popping up a decent amount of time before Black Friday, too. Amazon has already started its early Black Friday deals with most retailers starting sales the week before beginning on 20th November. It is worth setting a reminder for this date if you would like to take advantage of these earlier discounts.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Amazon Black Friday deals – The online retailer has always led the Black Friday craze and it will likely be the same this year, with discounts on everything from technology and gaming, to home and beauty.

AO.com Black Friday deals – Home to all things electrical, keep an eye on AO.com’s sales if you are after white goods, kitchen appliances or tech.

Apple Black Friday deals – The Apple Store may not participate in Black Friday but plenty of retailers who sell Apple products do, so keep an eye out for AirPods, iPhone 11 and Apple Watch discounts.

Argos Black Friday deals – Argos is a great place to start if you’re looking for offers on toys such as LEGO, Barbie and Nerf, as well as technology and gaming deals.

Currys PC World Black Friday deals – In need of home office improvements? Currys PC World will have deals on all home and technology sectors including laptops, computers, phones and printers.

Dell Black Friday deals – Take a look at the Black Friday deals for DELL if your laptop is on its last legs.

EE Black Friday deals – For all things smartphone, 4G and 5G, check out EE’s Black Friday deals.

John Lewis Black Friday deals – John Lewis may be known for its homeware and appliances but you can also get some decent tech and gaming deals, too.

Sky Black Friday deals – Bored of watching the same TV every night? Keep an eye on Sky’s Black Friday deals.

Very Black Friday deals – Beyond fashion and beauty, Very also offers great deals on technology, home appliances and wearables.

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.