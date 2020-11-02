AO.com Black Friday deals 2020: best early offers on tech and home

The digital store Appliances Online, or AO as it is now known, has come a long way in recent years to cement its place as one of the top tech (as well as appliance) providers.

AO are a great one-stop-shop – you’re as likely to find a great deal on a brand new TV or smart speaker as you are a coffee maker or washing machine, all of which we expect to be on sale during Black Friday 2020.

Black Friday 2019 was a great year for tech in particular, with highlights being the Google Home Mini for £19, £100 off Dyson technology, and the PS4 and Xbox One both going for under £200. This year, we’re already seen deals on popular Shark vacuums, TVs and more.

And the best part? A price match promise, free delivery, and a 100-day returns policy are all included with your purchases, so there’ll be no buyers’ regret this time.

The online appliance experts also regularly offer great savings and discounts, even outside of events like Black Friday. Below, we take you through some of the best deals from last year’s event, what to expect from Black Friday 2020 and point you towards the early offers you can get your hands on right now.

Best AO deals available now

Black Friday might not be here just yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t exciting savings to be had right now. We’ve tracked down some of the best AO deals available now, so take a look at our top picks below:

What to expect from AO on Black Friday

AO has already launched a Black Friday page – and although there are no deals just yet, it gives us a good idea of what to expect. The page directs you to other AO deals currently available.

AO is always a place to turn to for appliances on Black Friday – in the past, they have had decent discounts on washing machines, fridge freezers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, and much, much more.

However AO is far more than just an appliance store now, and will also have some great tech deals – last year saw some great TV and console bargains in particular, as well as laptops, tablets, and smart speakers. We may even see some deals on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest Amazon Echo range.

Better yet, delivery is free on AO provided you can wait a few days!

Last year AO used discount codes for additional savings – check back here nearer the time and we will update the page with codes as soon as we have them.

Best AO deals from last year

There were a few highlights in the AO Black Friday deals last year, including:

Best AO Black Friday Deals

AO Black Friday TV Deals

AO currently has up to £400 off Samsung TVs, with some great models up for grabs. As well as being smart TVs, many offer built-in virtual assistants such as Alexa, 100% colour volume, and 4K upscaling in real time with Quantum 4K processors. Better yet, each model in the deal comes with 50% cashback on Samsung soundbar when bought with one of these TVs:

AO Black Friday Home and White Goods Deals

Truly living up to their name, AO is one of the best places to go for white goods and is currently having a sale with selected cooking appliances coming with half-price installation. You can also get £20 off large kitchen appliances over £299 with the code IKNYTSVNPB.

AO Black Friday Kitchen Appliance Deals

It doesn’t have to be a big appliance to get a big discount and these smaller appliances will help all your cooking needs, from high-tech multi cookers to good old fashioned toasters.

Tips for shopping AO Black Friday deals

Keep an eye on AO’s website – AO already has a Black Friday page explaining the sales event, so keep an eye on it nearer the time for early deals.

– AO already has a Black Friday page explaining the sales event, so keep an eye on it nearer the time for early deals. Create a wish list – There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted.

– There’s nothing wrong with a spontaneous purchase, but knowing what you really need in advance will allow you to snag the best deal in time and prevent you from getting distracted. Check prices early – Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are.

– Checking prices of your desired product ahead of Black Friday will let you know just how good the deals really are. Bookmark this page – We will be continuously updating our Black Friday pages up to and including Black Friday, grouping all the best deal in one place with all the latest news, advice and flash offers.

Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?

Yes – much like Currys PC World, AO offers price match across all UK retailers. Make sure you have your evidence – a link, a screengrab, the website name – then simply give AO a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference.

