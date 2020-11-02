Amazon Black Friday UK 2020: don’t miss early Deals of the Day

Amazon has begun its early Black Friday deals which run from 26th October to 19th November.

The deals have gone live across all Amazon’s categories, from toys to beauty, Amazon devices and tech. But even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers are expected to kick off nearer the event. Prepare for the whole month of November to be filled with discounts.

If you want to take advantage of these early Black Friday deals, you can take a look at all the offerings on Amazon’s Black Friday event section and don’t miss the Deals of the Day which last for just one day only.

The Amazon Black Friday sale follows on from the retail giant’s very own Amazon Prime Day, which was held later this year thanks to the pandemic.

As well as the items on sale, Amazon is offering three months free Music Unlimited Premium if you’re a new customer. This will usually set you back £9.99 a month or £7.99 a month if you have Prime.

Amazon has always been one of the pioneers of the modern Black Friday craze, launching their highly popular lightning deals and beginning sales well before the day itself. Prime Day saw limited time savings on Shark vacuums, which proved popular.

So far the early Black Friday deals have included technology from smart speakers to phones, Nintendo Switch bundles and plenty of video games. Home appliances such as coffee machines have also been on offer and just like on Prime Day, we’ve seen discounts on electric toothbrushes. You can also currently snap up some beauty bargains from Elemis and BaByliss.

So whether you’re after one of their signature smart speakers or want Prime to watch The Boys on the cheap, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye.

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday early deals are already live and some of those included are Deals of the Day, meaning they only last for one day. We’ve already seen air fryers, Command Strips, electric toothbrushes and Greenworks cordless garden tools among the limited time offers. You’ll also find plenty of beauty gift sets and offers on fragrance, if you want to grab some early Christmas presents.

Up to £20 off Nintendo Switch bundles

Amazon has got some more Nintendo Switch stock for their early Black Friday sale. The discounts aren’t major but if you’ve been struggling to get your hands on one, you might want to take up the £20 off bundle offerings. There are bundles for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and include games such as Animal Crossing, Super Mario 3D All-Stars Home Circuit and Minecraft.

Save up to 25% on Philips Hue

If you’re looking to invest in smart lights that you can control from your phone or Amazon Echo compatible device, it’s a good time to pick up some discounts on Philips Hue smart bulb bundles. Many products are now up to 25% off, including the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack which is now £67.99, saving you £23.01.

De’Longhi Lattissima Touch | £279.99 £208.31

With all of us spending a lot more time at home, now might be the right time to invest in a good quality coffee machine. Typically £279.99, this is the lowest we have seen this De’Longhi coffee machine sold all year. Now £154.99, that is a great saving of £125. Features include an in-built milk frother, six milk settings and a heat-up time of just 25 seconds.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 | £869 £679.70

Featuring a 6.3-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has 256GB of storage, a triple rear camera and the S pen allows you to turn handwriting into text. With 22 per cent off right now, this Amazon deal will save you £190. This is the lowest price Amazon has sold the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 all year.

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G | £899 £749

Having only been released earlier this year, it is great to see such a brilliant deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. With a RRP of £899, Amazon is currently selling the 256GB model for £749 – a discount of £150. The smartphone has a massive 6.78-inch QHD+ display and fast-charging capabilities.

Best Amazon deals from last year

It was no surprise that Amazon had some fantastic deals last year – take a look at some of the best:

What to expect from Amazon on Black Friday

As with last year, expect Amazon to push their own products heavily – so expect decent discounts on Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles. This extends to their services also – there will almost certainly be deals on Prime Membership, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited. We’re already seeing an offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.

We’ve seen some great discounts already on the Echo Dot, going as low as £29.99 in the run-up to Black Friday – we’d expect this to go even lower on the big day itself.

This being Amazon however there will be deals on almost everything you can think of – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon, the retail giant uses a promotion called lightning deals during Black Friday – deals which only last for a few hours with limited stock. If you’re serious about getting a bargain it would be worth checking the site every few hours and maybe purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial – members get access to deals half an hour early.

Will there be Audible Black Friday deals?

It’s highly likely – Amazon has a track record of pushing its subscription services during sales. Last year during Black Friday new Audible customers could get their first 4 months of Audible for £3.99 per month, 50% off the usual price of £7.99.

Audible has already set up a Black Friday 2020 page promoting a mysterious offer – this may well be a similar deal to last year with a discounted price for new customers, or maybe even a few months free. Earlier this year saw Amazon offer two months of Audible for 99p, an offer they may well repeat.

Can we expect Amazon Prime Black Friday deals?

Prime Day was delayed for the first time this year, taking place in mid-October rather than July, meaning we’ve already had a glimpse at the discounts Amazon were willing to give their subscription services. They were highly generous discounts indeed – six Prime Video Channels deal were available for 99p a month, you could get four months of Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p each, and Kindle Unlimited was completely free for 3 months.

However, as Black Friday is not exclusively for Prime members, there will likely also be deals on the Amazon Prime service itself – last year Amazon offered three months of Prime for £11.99, with a similar deal likely again this year. Prime members get several advantages, such as Prime Video, free next day delivery, Prime Music, and more.

However, one of the benefits is 30 mins early access to Black Friday deals – so it may be worth buying a month of Amazon Prime beforehand anyway or signing up for a free trial.

