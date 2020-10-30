Very early Black Friday deals 2020: 50% off Home, Fashion and Electricals

Very may be one of the newer brands on the online marketplace, but they still know how to do a good old fashioned sale. In 2019, Very held its longest ever Black Friday sale which lasted over three weeks. Customers picked up bargains across categories such as fashion, sports, audio and smart tech.

Advertisement

That’s right, Very aren’t always the first retailer you might think of when it comes to tech products, but they are well worth visiting. In fact, Very is often one of the last to go out of stock and is a great place to keep an eye on for those sell-out products and releases. We’ve seen it be particularly popular for PS5 pre-orders. It might also be one to watch for Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Last year the retailer claims to have received 92.5 million visits to their group of websites and delivered 6.9 million parcels nationwide. We can only assume they plan to smash these figures in 2020 and will be offering plenty of brilliant deals on tech, fashion and more. In fact, the retailer is currently running a 50 per cent off sale, ahead of Black Friday.

Not only does Very offer free next day delivery and free returns, but it also offers a great buy now pay later option – meaning you can spread your payments out over a period of up to 12 months. This is ideal for some of those higher-ticket items such as phones, TVs and game consoles which you might need to pay off in instalments.

There are always pages and pages of deals at Very, so we’ve sifted through to find some of the best Very deals available right now, including those in its 50 per cent off sale.

Best early Very deals

Last year, Very boasted three weeks of sales. We don’t even need to wait for the official Black Friday sales to begin at Very – they’ve already cut prices on their home, electricals and fashion categories in a 50 per cent off sale. This sale ends on 11th November and we can assume that soon after the retailer will start launching Black Friday deals, too.

What will be on sale for Black Friday at Very?

In Very’s current 50 per cent sale, we’re already seeing discounts on TVs, kitchen appliances, hoovers and more. We can expect more of the same for its Black Friday event (last year deals lasted three weeks). Whether you’re looking for Christmas gifts or to upgrade some household appliances, Very will be sure to deliver with deals across a broad range of products.

What was on sale for Black Friday 2019?

Last year, Very saw discounts of up to 60 per cent, in additional to a special discount code. Shoppers received £10 back with orders over £100 using the code 10FORYOU. So we might expect something similar for purchases over a certain price.

Of the 6.9 million parcels that Very shipped during Black Friday 2019, they highlighted fashion, sports, audio and smart tech as prominent categories.

Tech deals

Electricals and tech always see some of the best deals – and Very currently has a very generous discount on some huge products. So whether you’re after a new smartphone, trendy wireless earphones, or just a massive TV, Very has you covered.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, or you can see their entire list of electrical deals.

Home deals

Home and garden is a sizeable category at Very and it’s very likely that we’ll see good offers on kitchen electricals, as well as home furnishings. In Very’s early 50 per cent sale, we’re already seeing some deals on Shark hoovers – a brand that proved popular during Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Does Very do returns?

Very has extended its usual 28 day approval guarantee on returns for Christmas. This means that you can send back any unused gifts that you have purchased from Monday 5th October 2020 onwards. To be eligible, the items must be complete, unused, in the original packaging and returned to Very by Monday 11th January 2021. Though Christmas trees and decorations are excluded from this extension. Returns via Click and Collect with Collect+, the Post Office and Home Collection (for bigger items) are free. Check Very’s returns page for the full details.

For more information on sending products back during this year’s sales event, read our guide to Black Friday returns.

Read more on Black Friday

If you’re looking for more deals across popular brands, we’ve collated some of the top early offers and what to expect for Black Friday 2020.

Amazon Black Friday deals – Amazon is already offering many discounts in its early Black Friday sale (running until 19th November).

AO.com Black Friday deals – expect to pick up discount appliances with AO.

Apple Black Friday deals – while Apple itself doesn’t offer Black Friday deals, we’ve put together where you can grab an Apple product at a discounted price.

Argos Black Friday deals – Argos is a top contender when it comes to Black Friday deals and has already launched a toy sale.

Currys Black Friday deals – Currys is another retailer worth keeping an eye on if you’re in the market for some technology deals.

Dell Black Friday deals – Dell have already launched their early sneak peek Black Friday sale which sees laptops have their prices cut.

EE Black Friday deals – with the new iPhone 12, we expect to see good deals on the iPhone 11.

GAME Black Friday deals – with the PS5 pre-orders open, we can expect good deals on PS4 consoles.

John Lewis Black Friday deals – John Lewis has kicked off proceedings with a seasonal sale on homewares ahead of Black Friday.

LEGO Black Friday deals – if you’re shopping for early Christmas presents, keep checking back for the best LEGO offers.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – the Switch is always a popular product that goes out of stock quickly – bookmark this page for the best offers.

Samsung Black Friday deals – if you’re in the market for a new phone or tablet, we’ll be keeping an eye on the best Samsung discounts.

Sky Black Friday deals – it’s not just electricals themselves on offer, we’ll keep you updated with the latest Sky TV deals.

Smyths Black Friday deals – Smyths have already launched a Half Price Half Term sale.

Want more offers? Check out our Black Friday 2020 guide for the best and cheapest deals as well as the latest news in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.