Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals and bundles

The PS5 and Xbox Series X are on the way and the chance to pre-order seems to have already have passed. But despite them not having a new confirmed console on the horizon, Nintendo is doing well with the Switch that has soared in popularity this year.

Animal Crossing, which became a full-blown phenomenon captivating long-time fans and non-gamers alike, has played a large part in that with the game flying off the shelves and proving to be so popular that even Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has used it as part of his campaign.

The Nintendo device is back in stock nationwide – and better yet, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals available on the games, accessories, bundles and, of course, the console itself.

There are rumours a new and suped-up Nintendo Switch console is coming in 2021, which could mean bigger price drops come Black Friday.

Even without that, we’d expect much of the same deals and Nintendo Switch bundles like last year – possibly with Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the new Mario game.

We’ll be adding new Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals here regularly up to Black Friday and during the event. We’ll also list the cheapest deals.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals actually kick off a little earlier than the event itself. We saw high sales in the weeks leading up as brands competed for the best bundles and cheapest offer. With such a popular console we expect the same this year. So with Black Friday on 27th November, expect deals in the week before but you may want to wait until the actual weekend for the best and cheapest deals.

How to find the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

We’ll update this page regularly because we know it can be quite stressful checking through every brand when you just want to buy the cheapest deal.

So first up, bookmark us! Second step, know your price point and know what you want. Do you want a game with the Switch?

Also keep in mind the rush for the Switch earlier in the year, while we expect retailers to have prepared for this, we expect deals to go fast.

Best bet is to look at retailers who had good stock last time, so in the USA that’s Best Buy, Walmart and in the UK that was Amazon, who kept getting re-stocked and GAME for bundles.

Currys and Very were also good shouts. Of course, we’ll be checking all of them too.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2020

When it comes to Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals it’s harder to know what to expect this year. With the UK just having lockdown and things not getting quite back to normal we know everyone is keen to keep themselves entertained. We saw back in March that stock went fast for the Nintendo Switch and then again with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Stock is now back to normal in the UK, so here’s hoping that continues. Good news is the UK looks better prepared (than the US) so with the stock there we may see better deals and prices over the weekend. Last year, we saw the Nintendo Switch with a Free Labo Kit for £279.99 at Argos – expect this again.

Nintendo Switch Lite console was down from £199 to about £179 mark mostly, with Currys staying at that price.

Argos also sold two games for £30, not just for the Switch but for PS4 and Xbox One too. Plus eBay had the Pokemon Sword Nintendo Switch game for £39.99, not bad when this was a popular buy.

These days the Nintendo Switch is at about £195.50 to £199.99 max – just keep that in mind come November when the price starts to shift.

For the Switch Lite, it’s much the same, the console is about £199 without a game. In 2019 you could get about £20/£30 off that price, which isn’t as much but expected as it’s the cheaper console.

Keep reading for the latest deals and a bit more on what to expect.

Cheapest Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Black Friday

The main console everyone has been trying to get their hands on is the classic Nintendo Switch. The device flew off the (mainly virtual) shelves during lockdown after its initial launch and stock has continued to sell out since.

The popular device allows various positions of play, with detachable controllers on each side for single and multi-player gaming. Finding one in stock isn’t always easy, so take a look at which retailers currently have one below:

ebuyer

Nintendo Switch deals

Cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite deals ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers the same great games a the main console but comes as a single unit, without the detachable controllers. The handheld device is ideal for single users and is also a more affordable alternative, available in multiple colours.

The coral Nintendo Switch was particularly tricky to get hold of and you can find out where to order the coral Nintendo Switch Lite now.

For the device is the other colour options, we’ve found the best deals available now below:

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £172

eBay

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £199

Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £199.99

Find where the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock

Best Nintendo Switch bundles ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

One clever way to make savings on new consoles is to invest in bundle deals which include the main device along with various games for a discounted overall price. If you’re getting your hands on a new Nintendo Switch, then the chances are you’ll need to buy games to play on it anyway and some of the most popular ones are often included as special packages.

Take a look at some of the best deals we’ve found below:

Nintendo Switch Console with Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super-Villains and Lego Worlds – £479.99

Very

Buy now at Littlewoods for £479.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Super Mario 3D All-Stars, £319.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack, £329.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £329.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pack, £329.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £329.99

Nintendo Switch + Paper Mario: The Origami King + Animal Crossing: New Horizons, £369.99

Buy now at Game for £349

Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Maker 2, £369.99

Buy now at Game for £349

Best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

Like the classic Nintendo Switch, there are also plenty of bundle deals to be found which include both the device and some great games. These tend to cost less together than buying them individually would and mean you can handily get hold of everything in one go.

See some of the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles we found below:

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Pokemon Shield – £329.99

Game

Buy now at Littlewoods for £329.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Animal Crossing

Buy now at Game for £229

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Luigi’s Mansion 3

Buy now at Amazon for £238.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Tetris 99 and 12 months Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Buy now at Game for £239

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Lego Jurassic World OR Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Buy now (in-store collection) at Smyths Toys for £219.99

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite, Turquoise with Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The Joy-Con controllers can also be purchased separately for the Nintendo Switch console and are available in a choice of colourways from a range of retailers.

Here are some of the best prices we found for the Switch controllers:

Grey Joy-Con Controller Pair, Nintendo Switch – from £64

Jacamo

Buy now at Tecobuy for £70.99

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – from £62.99

Game

Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – from £62.99

Base

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals

For those who prefer a more old-fashioned design, the Pro Controller ditches the novelty of the joy-cons for a more traditional approach. So whether you’re an e-sports competitor or just can’t get the hang of joy-cons, the Pro Controller goes for a slightly cheaper price:

Game

Where to buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Few new games have caused the same level of excitement as the ever-popular Animal Crossing.

The updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched this year for Nintendo Switch and the classic game allows users to visit each other’s worlds and share resources as players build their own community life.

What is the Nintendo Switch?

This smart console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity and we’ve tracked down the best power banks for Nintendo Switch so you can keep gaming for longer.

There are also loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing (we show you where to find this one below). The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in four colours, with the newest coral colour proving exceptionally popular.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the devices for yourself, we’ve tracked down some of the best deals available now. Each year, buyers snap up amazing bargains during Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Below, we give you a taste of the kind of offers you can expect this month ahead of the sale events later this year.

For tech fans, there are plenty of other great deals to get hold of ahead of the Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events, too. To give you a nudge in the right direction, we’ve found the best iPhone 11 deals along with offers on smart home tech including the best Amazon Fire Stick deals, best Google Chromecast deals and more information on the best smart TV sticks to buy.

Bundles can also be a sneaky way to get your hands on popular tech, especially when it comes to gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. Some of the big name retailers offer great games including popular options such as Mario Kart and Pokemon with the console as a package.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles still on offer now.

