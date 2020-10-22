Argos toy deals: Save up to 50 per cent on Lego, Nintendo, Marvel and Fortnite

Black Friday might still be weeks away – but Argos is already getting in on the deals action by launching a huge toy sale.

Right now, you can save as much as 50 per cent on toys from brands including Lego, Marvel, Fortnite, Nintendo and Barbie if you head to the Argos website. We’ve found hundreds of items have had their prices dropped, including action figures, dollhouses, foam guns, remote-control cars and dolls.

If you’re already thinking about Christmas gifts for kids, now might be the perfect moment to splash out. Argos might put further toys on sale come Black Friday, but we’re doubtful we’ll see those half-price deals get any better.

Read on for our pick of the best discounts on toys at Argos right now.

Best Argos toy deals ahead of Black Friday

Marvel Universe Titan Hero Series 6-Pack – £35, was £70

Spider-Man, Hulk, Captain America, Star-Lord, Black Widow and Iron Man – they’re all present and correct in this six-figure toy set. If you know Marvel fans who felt a little deprived from the lack of movies this year, this is bound to cheer them up. Make sure you get it while it’s half the usual price.

Super Mario Radio Controlled Mario Kart – £30, was £45

Send the world’s favourite Italian plumber on a spin around the floors of your home with this radio controlled cart set, which has been given a 33 percent discount in the Argos sale. If you’re just as excited about testing your driving skills in the new Mario Kart mixed-reality game, head to our Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit page for more info.

Save 10 per cent on selected Lego sets

Argos has included dozens of Lego sets in a special offer that will save you 10 per cent off the RRP. That might not sound like a huge discount, but it covers high-value sets like the Ninjago Legacy Destiny’s Bounty Ship set (£112.50, was £125), the Lego Technic Control+ 4×4 X-Treme Off-Roader set (£180, was £200) and the Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower Playset (£81, was £90). Simply enter the promo code LEGO10 at the checkout.

Barbie Estate Dolls House – £67.50, was £135

House prices have been falling this year – and that includes the Barbie Estate, which has tumbled in value by a whopping 50 per cent in the Argos toy sale. This two-floor house contains kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom filled with rearrangeable furniture, all now for just £67.50.

Fortnite 4-inch 5-Figure Party Pack – £25, was £50

A squad of characters from the hugely popular online game Fortnite are included in this half-price, five-figure pack: Peely, Longshot, Yond3r (Spectrum), Ruckus and Toxic Trooper. Each of the characters comes with a detachable weapon, and a metal building material that can be used to mount the figure. You can also save 20 per cent on single figure sets like the Legendary Galaxy 3 figure (£16, was £20) and the Legendary Beef Boss figure (£16, was £20).

Nerf Elite Trilogy DS-15 N-Strike Toy Blaster – £19.50, was £39

This Nerf blaster comes with three shells, each of them filled with five Nerf Elite darts – each time you finish a shell, it automatically ejects itself. We think this would make a great stocking-filler, and one that will appeal to kids of all ages… and we really do mean all ages.

For more information about the upcoming sales, you can head to our When is Black Friday 2020? page.