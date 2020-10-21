Pokemon Go update: Shiny Spiritomb arrives in Halloween event, plus what’s gone

Halloween is known for many things. Trick or treaters, scary movies, ghost stories and, of course, the annual event that runs in Pokemon Go where we get all sorts of spooky updates and variations to the ghost and dark type Pokemon available to catch.

Advertisement

2020 is no different and we do not have long to wait until it begins- October 24th here in the UK.

Here is all we know so far about what to expect when the event starts- and what mega Pokemon are we losing while gaining a new shiny!

What is in the Pokemon Go Halloween 2020 event?

Alolan Marowak Raid Day

Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Alolan Marowak will appear more often in raids so this is a great chance to nab one if you have not yet done so.

Catch Mastery: Ghost Day

Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, Ghost-type Pokémon will appear more often in the wild, and there will be event-exclusive Timed Research available to complete. This is to be expected as ghost pokemon normally show up a lot more this time of year and research events have a tendency of being part of events.

GO Battle League: Halloween Cup

From Monday, October 26, 2020, at 6:00 a.m to Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 5:00 a.m, the Halloween Cup will be live in the GO Battle League. Better make sure you have some tough Pokemon at your disposal when you go into battle.

Not only that but while we are gaining shiny Spritomb, we will be saying goodbye, for now, to Mega Venasaur.

On the changes, Niantic said the following:

On Friday, October 23, 2020, at 6:00 p.m, Mega Gengar will be available to battle in Mega Raids, and Mega Venusaur will be leaving Mega Raids. Until then, Mega Venusaur will appear more frequently in Mega Raids, so be sure to make the most of this time! Here are some other ways you’ll be able to earn Venusaur Mega Energy. You’ll be able to earn Venusaur Mega Energy by completing select Field Research tasks.

An upcoming event in November will feature Timed Research that rewards Venusaur Mega Energy. We’ll provide other ways for you to earn Venusaur Mega Energy in the future, so stay tuned for updates.”

Looks like we will be going for long walks even though the colder weather is coming in- we have to catch them all!

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles- including the soon to be released Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.