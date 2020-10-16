iPhone 12 pre-order: where to pre-order in the UK and best deals for iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

It’s that time of year again: the latest iPhone has finally been announced and pre-orders open today 16th October.

It may have been a bit later than usual, but the iPhone 12 event delivered all the goods on the latest update to Apple’s iconic smartphone, confirming features such as a new design and 5G support – and most importantly, the iPhone 12 release date and pre-order details.

The Apple Store already crashed this morning as people rushed to get their iPhone 12 early.

It’s been a manic time for pre-orders recently, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders selling out within hours and while Apple’s pre-orders aren’t usually quite as chaotic, you may want to get in fast.

One of the big advantages of Apple is the integration between its products, so look out for Apple’s Black Friday deals too for compatible accessories such as AirPods and Apple Watches.

iPhone 12 price: How much will the iPhone 12 cost?

The iPhone 12 prices start at £799 for the 64GB model, with larger storage available with 128GB and 256GB models. The cheaper iPhone 12 Mini will cost £699 when it is released for pre-order on 6th November.

As expected, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are more expensive at £999 and £1,099 respectively.

UK

64GB – £799

128GB – £849

256GB – £949

USA

64GB – $799

128GB – $849

256GB – $949

Where can I pre-order the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be released on 23rd October and are available to pre-order from 16th October. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available slightly later, from 6th November.

You should be able to pre-order from most major tech and mobile retailers – see the list below:

iPhone 12 pre-order UK

O2

Pre-order the iPhone 12 from 16th October, pre-order Mini and Pro Max 5G from 6th November.

Mobiles.co.uk

Pre-order from 16th October at 1pm.

Argos

Pre-order from 16th October at 1pm.

Currys

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and the Pro – or check back here.

Carphone Warehouse

Register your interest for the iPhone 12 and Pro – or check back here.

Three

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro on 16th October, iPhone Mini and Pro Max on 6th November.

Vodafone

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro, iPhone Mini and Pro Max.

EE

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro. Pre-orders go live at 1pm today (16th October).

Tesco Mobile

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.

Fonehouse.co.uk

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.

Virgin

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.

Affordable Mobiles

Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.

iPhone 12 accessories

Proporta

With the cost of iPhones only going up, everyone knows you need a case ASAP before that inevitable drop onto a concrete floor. Case manufacturer Totallee revealed its iPhone 12 cases early. You can buy its products in the UK through Amazon, or now the smartphone has officially been revealed there iPhone 12 cases at the following retailers:

iPhone 11 deals

Fone House

Yes, rather a lot of people upgrade as soon as a new iPhone is announced – but for those who wait for the new iPhone pre-orders to get the older model on the cheap, your time has come. Here’s where to get the still-impressive iPhone 11 for now discounted prices:

iPhone 11 64GB, £38 per month (£19.99 upfront)

The 64GB device at £19.99 upfront cost and a charge of £38 per month, with which you get 100GB data, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts on EE. A one-year Apple TV+ subscription is also included.

Get the deal

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £49.99 per month (£99 upfront)

For £49.99 a month this iD mobile contract offers unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and a whopping 50GB of data. Get roaming and data rollover included too.

Get the deal

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, £60 per month (£84.99 upfront)

For the larger screen version of the Pro, you are usually looking at a much higher monthly cost (24-month contract) – not with this deal. For £60 a month, you’ll get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and a decent chunk (15GB) of data.

Get the deal

If you’re buying upfront, check out our best sim-only deals ahead of Black Friday.

