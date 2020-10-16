iPhone 12 pre-order: where to pre-order in the UK and best deals for iPhone 12, Mini, Pro and Pro Max
Where to pre-order for the best iPhone 12 deals - while it's still in stock...
It’s that time of year again: the latest iPhone has finally been announced and pre-orders open today 16th October.
It may have been a bit later than usual, but the iPhone 12 event delivered all the goods on the latest update to Apple’s iconic smartphone, confirming features such as a new design and 5G support – and most importantly, the iPhone 12 release date and pre-order details.
The Apple Store already crashed this morning as people rushed to get their iPhone 12 early.
It’s been a manic time for pre-orders recently, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders selling out within hours and while Apple’s pre-orders aren’t usually quite as chaotic, you may want to get in fast.
One of the big advantages of Apple is the integration between its products, so look out for Apple’s Black Friday deals too for compatible accessories such as AirPods and Apple Watches.
iPhone 12 price: How much will the iPhone 12 cost?
The iPhone 12 prices start at £799 for the 64GB model, with larger storage available with 128GB and 256GB models. The cheaper iPhone 12 Mini will cost £699 when it is released for pre-order on 6th November.
As expected, the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are more expensive at £999 and £1,099 respectively.
UK
64GB – £799
128GB – £849
256GB – £949
USA
64GB – $799
128GB – $849
256GB – $949
Where can I pre-order the iPhone 12?
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be released on 23rd October and are available to pre-order from 16th October. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available slightly later, from 6th November.
You should be able to pre-order from most major tech and mobile retailers – see the list below:
- Affordable Mobiles
- Argos
- Amazon UK
- Carphone Warehouse
- Currys PC World
- EE
- Fone House
- iD Mobile
- Mobiles.co.uk
- O2
- Three
- Virgin
- Vodafone
- Tesco Mobile
- Very
iPhone 12 pre-order UK
O2
Pre-order the iPhone 12 from 16th October, pre-order Mini and Pro Max 5G from 6th November.
- iPhone 12 – pre-order at O2
- iPhone 12 Pro – pre-order at O2
- iPhone 12 Mini – pre-order at O2
Mobiles.co.uk
Pre-order from 16th October at 1pm.
- iPhone 12 – £799 at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone 12 Pro – starting at £999 at Mobiles.co.uk
- iPhone 12 Mini – starting at £699 at Mobiles.co.uk
Argos
Pre-order from 16th October at 1pm.
- iPhone 12 – pre-order for £799
- iPhone 12 Pro – pre-order for £999
Currys
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and the Pro – or check back here.
Carphone Warehouse
Register your interest for the iPhone 12 and Pro – or check back here.
Three
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro on 16th October, iPhone Mini and Pro Max on 6th November.
Vodafone
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro, iPhone Mini and Pro Max.
EE
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro. Pre-orders go live at 1pm today (16th October).
Tesco Mobile
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.
Fonehouse.co.uk
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.
Virgin
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.
Affordable Mobiles
Register your interest for iPhone 12 and Pro.
iPhone 12 accessories
With the cost of iPhones only going up, everyone knows you need a case ASAP before that inevitable drop onto a concrete floor. Case manufacturer Totallee revealed its iPhone 12 cases early. You can buy its products in the UK through Amazon, or now the smartphone has officially been revealed there iPhone 12 cases at the following retailers:
iPhone 11 deals
Yes, rather a lot of people upgrade as soon as a new iPhone is announced – but for those who wait for the new iPhone pre-orders to get the older model on the cheap, your time has come. Here’s where to get the still-impressive iPhone 11 for now discounted prices:
iPhone 11 64GB, £38 per month (£19.99 upfront)
The 64GB device at £19.99 upfront cost and a charge of £38 per month, with which you get 100GB data, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts on EE. A one-year Apple TV+ subscription is also included.
iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £49.99 per month (£99 upfront)
For £49.99 a month this iD mobile contract offers unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and a whopping 50GB of data. Get roaming and data rollover included too.
iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB, £60 per month (£84.99 upfront)
For the larger screen version of the Pro, you are usually looking at a much higher monthly cost (24-month contract) – not with this deal. For £60 a month, you’ll get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and a decent chunk (15GB) of data.
If you’re buying upfront, check out our best sim-only deals ahead of Black Friday.
