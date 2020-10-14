Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush is half price for Prime Day – saving you £250

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and as predicted, the retailer has dropped some truly astounding deals upon us, including a great deal that sees the Oral-B Pro 3 3000 toothbrush drop from an RRP of £99.99 to just £34.99, as well as the premium Oral-B iO9 model falling by 50 per cent.

You’ll find everything from Ninja air fryers to Samsung smartphones have had their prices slashed for Amazon’s two-day sale. For a run-down of the finest deals we’ve found so far, check out our best Amazon Prime Day deals page. As expected, Amazon has also reduced the prices across a wide number of its own devices, from Echos to Kindles.

There are certainly many bargains out there exclusively for Prime members – and that includes some seriously good savings on a select number of Oral-B toothbrushes. These are what you can get your hands on during Day Two of Amazon’s sale.

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush is now half price – was £499.99, now £249.99

The Oral-B iO9 White Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush is one of the brand’s pricier models. Usually coming in at £499.99, Prime Day shoppers can now pick up this toothbrush for 50 per cent less. The brand claims this will give consumers 100 per cent healthier gums in just one week. It comes with seven smart modes including daily clean, sensitive, gum care, intense clean, whitening, tongue cleaner and super sensitive. It’s not your average toothbrush, either. This clever product has 3D teeth tracking with AI and is hugely sophisticated – ideal for those who take their dental hygiene seriously.

What other Oral-B deals are available for Amazon Prime Day?

But don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day is only open to Prime members, so in order to take advantage of all these incredible deals, you’ll need to sign up first. The monthly cost is £7.99, or £79.99 for a whole year.

