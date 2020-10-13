Huge savings on SanDisk memory cards and storage this Amazon Prime Day

Okay, we’ll be the first to admit that among all the incredible deals you might be looking for during Amazon Prime Day, a storage device probably isn’t high up on the wishlist.

But it’s definitely handy to have and, if you’re after some digital storage, the incredible price drops being offered on SanDisk’s range of memory cards and other digital storage cannot be missed. Right now, Prime members can enjoy savings as high as 65 per cent in Amazon’s two-day sales event.

What SanDisk deals are available this Prime Day?

The SanDisk Ultra 128 GB microSDXC Memory Card – which includes an SD adapter – has dropped from £36.29 to £13.99, saving Prime members an impressive 61 per cent. Nintendo Switch owners will appreciate the 56 per cent price drop on the Nintendo-licensed 128GB SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card – it has fallen in price from £40.99 to £17.99. Speaking of the Switch, there have also been some Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals, though as usual, these have been highly popular and stock is running low.

However, it’s those who are looking for super-sized storage who will pick up some of the biggest actual savings this Prime Day. For instance, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD has dropped by £102 from £321.99 to £219.99.

We’re seeing all sorts of great offers on Amazon right now, not least on the retailer’s own devices, as you can see in our best Amazon devices Prime Day deals article. You can also head to our best Amazon Prime Day deals page for a run-down of the most exciting offers. They represent the best discounts you’ll see outside of Black Friday – and if we had to guess, we don’t think they’ll get any better then.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.