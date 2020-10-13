PS5 pre-orders: where to check as rumours of more stock coming

We’ve already had two waves of pre-orders, but it looks like a third is on its way today.

We now know all there is to know about the PlayStation 5 after what feels like an eternity of waiting. While the Xbox Series X price before the PS5, Sony fans were left waiting a little longer. While we have known about the specs of the machine and how it looks for some time now, the price and the release date remained a mystery – but no more.

There are two consoles available the PlayStation 5 (£449.99) and a digital PS5 edition (£349.99). Now we have all the details, PS5 games, confirmed price and specs, and the biggest question is – how do we get our hands on one?

Retailers teased us by drip-feeding stock with Currys PC World, Very, GAME, Smyths and Amazon all getting stock on 25th September but, unsurprisingly, all selling out extremely quickly. Now it appears a third batch of pre-orders is here with GameStop saying it has more stock in for today, on Amazon Prime Day (13th October) at 2pm EST (7pm UK) though it’s not in the best Amazon Prime Deals watchlist.

We can’t guarantee you’ll get a console, but check the links below for the latest stock.

Be warned; when stock does crop up, there may be wait times even once you’re lucky enough to find a retailer with stock. Both GAME and Currys PC World used queue systems, which wasn’t without issues. The wait time for both retailers was over an hour before fans finally could check out.

Here is all you need to know about how to pre-order the PS5 – and if you want to know the best PS5 accessories to pre-order we have your back too.

When can I pre-order the PlayStation 5?

Pre-orders went live (17th September) in a first wave, but there was a few issues with websites showing a PS5 page to buy but no product as it was snapped up so quickly. Another round of pre-orders went live on 25th September.

Largely, pre-orders are only available for the standard PS5 and not the cheaper digital edition. It now looks like we’re getting a third go at it with GameStop.

Where can I pre-order the PlayStation 5?

While the consoles sold out before many of us even knew they were listed, we have been told that more are on the way. Now we know that the next chance to grab a PlayStation 5 will be Friday, September 25th with Currys PC World announcing that they have more stock on the way.

Expect these to be gone in a flash too as while they may have more, it is extremely unlikely that they will have enough stock to meet the demand. The vague timing of “lunchtime” isn’t super helpful and while our best guess would be 1 pm, it could be anything from midday- so be ready to hit that refresh button many times.

We’ll update you as more stores get stock and when it becomes available. “We’re working tirelessly to secure more stock,” Currys say.

We aim to check this regularly, but it’s still worth checking the above to see if stock has come back in!

When will the PS5 be back in stock in the UK?

You know that a pre-order release has not gone to plan when the company behind it come out and admit it. The official PlayStation Twitter account recently said “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologise for that.”

We admire their honesty! Well, with difficulty. GAME, Smyths, Amazon and the regular retailers went live with stock overnight but it was quickly snapped up. Argos went live soon after, but it also sold out. John Lewis went live next – and sold out within minutes too.

The good news is that they have promised more pre-orders will be going live soon and while we do not know an exact date, or what retailers this applies to, it is a promising sign that all hope is not lost. GameStop has said the 13th October is the day though so keep your eye on our links…

In their own words: “Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.” So if you do miss the next wave, you still will have a shot at getting hold of one for Christmas.

PS5 pre-order UK

PS5 Accessories

As well as the PS5 console accessories have gone on sale. There’s the DualSense Controller, the Pulse 3D headset or the Media Remote. We’ve also rounded up the best PS5 accessories to pre-order now.

PlayStation 4 deals

Maybe you are yet to join the PlayStation world and are considering investing, an older console rather than the brand spanking new one. If so, here are some deals for the PlayStation 4 that you may be interested in.

For more help, check out our comparison on the PS5 vs PS4.