Best Prime Day laptop deals: offers on Samsung, Razer and Microsoft Surface

It’s finally here – it may be three months late, but Amazon Prime Day deals are finally live and will be running through the next two days.

Advertisement

Mich like Black Friday, some of the best Prime Day deals will be in tech, including Amazon devices, game consoles, televisions – and, of course, laptops.

Whether it’s for gaming, work, Netflix, or more online shopping, a laptop can benefit just about everybody – and you can grab one with a great discount with up to 30 per cent off.

Remember, Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime subscribers – though this includes those signed up for a 30-day free trial as well as Amazon Prime Student memberships.

Up to 15 per cent off Samsung Laptops

Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:

The Samsung Prime Day deals don’t end there, however – there’s also 20 per cent off android tablets, up to 30 per cent off Samsung wearables, as well as deals on Samsung smartphones and price cuts on Samsung TVs.

£100 off Razer laptops

For the gamers out there, Razer’s award-winning laptops are giving Alienware a run for their money with smaller designs, great battery life, and high-end specs. And with £100 off, Razer will now be competitive on price:

Save £240 on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (was £899, now £659)

Before we welcome the eagerly anticipated Microsoft Surface Duo this December, we’re seeing some Prime Day deals on the Surface Pro 7. This one comes with Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home.

Up to £200 off Huawei laptops

Huawei is better known for its popular mobiles and tablets, but it also makes some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei smartphones:

Up to 18 per cent off HP Gaming Laptops

Another one for the gamers, HP’s ultimate combination of power and portability gives you the best of both worlds. The HP Pavillion can also hold its own as a gaming powerhouse while also great for multipurpose use:

25 per cent off iOTA Flo Laptop (Amazon Exclusive)

With a full HD screen and lightweight chassis, the iOTA Flo Laptop is perfect for working or streaming box sets on the go. It’s also an Amazon exclusive – so it won’t be on offer anywhere else come Black Friday:

iOTA Flo 11.6-Inch Laptop Windows 10 Home, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Intel Celeron Processor for £134.99 (was £179.99)

Up to 30 per cent off Asus Laptops

Asus are well known for their great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:

Advertisement

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals? Find offers on Kindles, Fire TV devices, and more.