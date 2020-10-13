Best Prime Day home office deals: monitors, printers, laptops and more
It still counts as a good deal even if you buy it for work!
More than ever before, 2020 has been the year for working from home.
It looks like Zoom meetings, downstairs commutes, and work on the sofa could remain the ‘new normal’ for many of us – so now is the perfect time to deck out the home office.
Make use of this Amazon Prime Day to get the latest monitors, printers, and laptops for the professional portion of your house – safe in the knowledge that as a work purchase, there will be no buyer’s remorse at all.
Better yet, all these deals are running throughout both days entirely – no timed lightning deals here.
Laptops often see some of the best Prime Day deals – as do Amazon devices if you wish to treat yourself to a less work-oriented purchase…
Prime Day Monitor Deals
Every desktop needs a good monitor to work and with 20 per cent off HP monitors, 20 per cent off Acer monitors, and 20 per cent off LG monitors (though the latter are selling out fast), there’s no need to feel guilty about splashing out on a 4K or even ultra-wide display.
20 per cent off HP Monitors
You can’t underestimate the importance of a good monitor for workplace productivity – and these days they come with fancy HD screens and ultraslim designs. Veteran PC manufacturer HP knows how to make a good screen – perfect for a new display or even a second screen:
- HP 24fh Ultraslim Full HD Monitor with Height Adjust (1920 x 1080) 23.8 Inch Silver/Black for £119.99 (was £149.99)
- HP 27fh Ultraslim Full HD Monitor with Height Adjust (1920 x 1080) 27 Inch Silver/Black for £159 (was £199.99)
- HP OMEN X 25f 240 Hz Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 x 1080) Black for £279.99 (was £349.99)
- HP v24i Full HD Monitor (1920 x 1080) 23.8 Inch – Black was £79.99 (was £99.99) – currently out of stock
- HP v22 Full HD Monitor (1920 x 1080) 21.5 Inch – Black for £69.99 (was £89.99
20 per cent off selected Acer monitors
Yes, many of these are gaming monitors, but for those whose PC doubles up as a gaming system – or just wish to work in high graphical fidelity – then these monitors are more than up to the job:
- Acer Predator XB271HUbmiprz 27 Inch WQHD Gaming Monitor Black/Red for £480 (was £699.99)
- Acer Nitro VG270Sbmiipx 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor Black for £199.99 (was £249.99)
- Acer Predator XB273GX 27 inch Full HD Gaming Monitor Black for £319.99 (was £399.99)
- Acer Predator Z35P 35 Inch WQHD Curved 1800R Gaming Monitor, Black for £619 (was £899.99)
- Acer Nitro XV340CKP 34 inch UWQHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Black for £499.99 (was £649.99)
20 per cent off selected LG monitors
As TV manufacturers also, it is no surprise that LG‘s monitors look fantastic – and boast the latest technology such as 4K and ultra-wide displays. That’s probably why they’re selling out so fast:
- LG UHD 27UL850 27 Inch Monitor 4K Vesa DisplayHDR 400 IPS (3840 x 2160) White for £349.97 (was £489.99)
- LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B 27 Inch Gaming Monitor QHD (2560 x 1440) for £329.99 (was £431.85) – currently out of stock
- LG Ultragear 27GL63T 27 Inch Gaming Monitor FHD for £224.99 (was £274.98)
- LG Electronics Ultrawide 29WL50S-B 29-Inch IPS Monitor Black for £175.99 (was £234.99) – currently out of stock
Prime Day Laptop Deals
Laptops are becoming a key part of daily life and, with £200 off Huawei laptops, 15 per cent off Samsung laptops, and 30 per cent off Asus, there’s plenty of choice:
Up to £200 off Huawei Laptops
Huawei is better known for their popular mobiles and tablets, but they also make some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei phones:
- HUAWEI MateBook D 15 – 15.6 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Space Grey for £549.99 (was £699.99)
- HUAWEI MateBook D 14 – 14 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Space Grey for £449.99 (was £549.99)
- HUAWEI MateBook 13 2020 – 13 Inch Laptop with 2K FullView Screen Ultrabook PC Grey for £549.99 (was £649)
- HUAWEI MateBook D 15 – 15.6 Inch Laptop with FullView 1080P FHD Ultrabook PC Grey for £669.99 (was £799.99)
Up to 15 per cent off Samsung Laptops
Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop – Royal Blue for £1099 (was £1349)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 15.6 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop – Aura Silver for £1049 (was £1299)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Laptop – Aura Silver for £999 (was £1249)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel Core i5-1035G4 Processor Laptop – Royal Silver for £1099 (was £1349)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel i5 Laptop – Mercury Grey for £799 (was £999)
- Samsung Galaxy Book S 13.3 Inch 8 GB Intel i5 Laptop – Earthy Gold for £799 (was £999)
Up to 30 per cent off ASUS Laptops
Asus is well known for its great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:
- ASUS ZenBook UX434FLC 14″ Full HD Thin Laptop for £749.99 (was £999)
- ASUS ROG Strix G532LWS Full HD 300 Hz 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop for £1899.99 (was £2199.99)
- ASUS ROG Strix G732LXS Full HD 300 Hz 17.3 Inch Gaming Laptop for £2699.99 (was £3499.99)
- ASUS ZenBook 14 UX434 14 Inch Full HD Touchscreen Laptop with ScreenPad Blue for £699 (was £1,099) – currently out of stock
- ASUS Chromebook C523NA 15.6″ Full HD Laptop for £249.99 (was £359.99)
Prime Day Printer Deals
Printers and scanners are getting awfully smart these days, with handheld scanners and printing from mobiles – and now this can all be done with 25 per cent off the Epson and HP range.
Up to 25 per cent off selected Epson and HP Printers, Scanners, and Ink
Whether it’s Wi-Fi printers or portable scanners, Epson has you covered if you’re after a truly modern home office:
- Epson EcoTank ET-2751 A4 Print/Scan/Copy Wi-Fi Printer for £262.49 (was £349.99) – currently out of stock
- HP Colour LaserJet Pro M283fdw Multi-Function Printer for £229.99 (was £364.99)
- Epson WorkForce ES-60W Scanner for £119.99 (was £189.99)
- Epson WorkForce ES-50 Scanner for £69.99 (was £129.99)
Luckily, the deal also extends to ink for frequent printers:
- Epson EasyMail C13T12954511 DuraBrite Ultra Ink Cartridge, Assorted Colours, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £37.44 (was £53.99)
- Epson EasyMail C13T16264511 Durabrite Ultra Ink, Assorted Colours, 16, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready (Pack of 4) for £21.29 (was £35.49)
- Epson C13T12854511 EasyMail DuraBrite Ultra Ink, Multi-Pack, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £26.99 (was £31.62)
- Epson EasyMail T0715 DuraBrite Ultra Ink, Assorted Colours, Multi-Pack, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £26.99 (was £49.49)
- Epson EasyMail 2569391 Claria Premium Ink, Assorted Colours, Multi-Pack, X-Large, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £54.79 (was £81.42)
- EPSON Multipack five-colours 33 Ink Cartridge Easymail for £32.99 (was £56.49)
- Epson EasyMail C13T08074510 Claria Photographic Ink, Assorted Colours, Amazon Dash Replenishment Ready for £33.89 (was £60.99)
- Epson 24 EasyMail Claria Photo HD Ink, Multi-Pack for £55.06 (was £79.98)
Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.