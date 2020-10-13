Best Prime Day home office deals: monitors, printers, laptops and more

More than ever before, 2020 has been the year for working from home.

It looks like Zoom meetings, downstairs commutes, and work on the sofa could remain the ‘new normal’ for many of us – so now is the perfect time to deck out the home office.

Make use of this Amazon Prime Day to get the latest monitors, printers, and laptops for the professional portion of your house – safe in the knowledge that as a work purchase, there will be no buyer’s remorse at all.

Better yet, all these deals are running throughout both days entirely – no timed lightning deals here.

Laptops often see some of the best Prime Day deals – as do Amazon devices if you wish to treat yourself to a less work-oriented purchase…

Prime Day Monitor Deals

Every desktop needs a good monitor to work and with 20 per cent off HP monitors, 20 per cent off Acer monitors, and 20 per cent off LG monitors (though the latter are selling out fast), there’s no need to feel guilty about splashing out on a 4K or even ultra-wide display.

20 per cent off HP Monitors

You can’t underestimate the importance of a good monitor for workplace productivity – and these days they come with fancy HD screens and ultraslim designs. Veteran PC manufacturer HP knows how to make a good screen – perfect for a new display or even a second screen:

20 per cent off selected Acer monitors

Yes, many of these are gaming monitors, but for those whose PC doubles up as a gaming system – or just wish to work in high graphical fidelity – then these monitors are more than up to the job:

20 per cent off selected LG monitors

As TV manufacturers also, it is no surprise that LG‘s monitors look fantastic – and boast the latest technology such as 4K and ultra-wide displays. That’s probably why they’re selling out so fast:

Prime Day Laptop Deals

Laptops are becoming a key part of daily life and, with £200 off Huawei laptops, 15 per cent off Samsung laptops, and 30 per cent off Asus, there’s plenty of choice:

Up to £200 off Huawei Laptops

Huawei is better known for their popular mobiles and tablets, but they also make some pretty nifty laptops – which are especially good at connecting to Huawei phones:

Up to 15 per cent off Samsung Laptops

Is there any tech that Samsung doesn’t make? On top of its mobile, tablet, TV, and smartwatch products, Samsung has expanded on its Galaxy range with laptops – and some rather good ones at that:

Up to 30 per cent off ASUS Laptops

eBay

Asus is well known for its great designs and reasonable prices – prices which just got a whole lot better:

Prime Day Printer Deals

Printers and scanners are getting awfully smart these days, with handheld scanners and printing from mobiles – and now this can all be done with 25 per cent off the Epson and HP range.

Up to 25 per cent off selected Epson and HP Printers, Scanners, and Ink

Whether it’s Wi-Fi printers or portable scanners, Epson has you covered if you’re after a truly modern home office:

Luckily, the deal also extends to ink for frequent printers:

