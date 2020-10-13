Best Amazon Prime Apple deals: £50 off AirPods and iPad Air on sale now

Time to check that bank balance as Prime Day is here – and the deals are coming in thick and fast.

The deals run from over the 13th and 14th October ahead of next month’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day is known for having deals on many things, from Kindles, to Blu-Rays, to tablets, electric toothbrushes to the Fire TV Stick – you name it and there is likely an offer to take advantage of.

Apple products are no exception and, with more and more releasing on the market, including the upcoming iPhone 12, we are already seeing some of the older products, as well as some more recent ones, heavily reduced in the two-day sale.

With Prime Day here, we’ve got some of the Apple deals worth considering – as well as the retailer’s other great offers:

What are the best Apple deals on Prime Day 2020?

Apple AirPods

Was £199, now £159 – save £40

We all know any Apple fan is after these. If you are not fond of wires, the Apple AirPods can be a great choice, especially for those who already have iPhones or other Apple products. The earbuds can sense when they’re out of your ear and will pause and promise a 24-hour battery life.

The AirPods with wireless case would typically cost you £199, but they’re now on sale for £159. If wireless isn’t a big selling point for you, the AirPods with wired case are even cheaper at £128.

Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation

Was £579.97, now £544.50

Apple’s 3rd Generation iPad Air features a 10.5-inch retina display, the superfast A12 Bionic Chip, fingerprint sensor and up to 10 hours of battery life. For improved sound quality, there are stereo speakers and colours including gold, space grey and silver.

You can now get your hands on a great Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation deal with Amazon offering 10 per cent off. You won’t have found the model cheaper than this on the website at any point this year. The deal only lasts until 11:59PM on 14th October so you haven’t got long to take advantage of it.

Prices start at just £406.80 for the 64GB WiFi model, a saving of over £70.

Renewed iPhones and Apple Watches

There’s up to 30% off

Buying a refurbished or “renewed” phone can be a brilliant way of saving some money. Amazon is currently selling a range of renewed iPhone 11 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 3 at a discounted rate. The Apple Watch Series 3 prices start at just £152.15 and all the products come with a 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee as the retailer promises the Apple devices will “work and look like new”. Check out the Apple Watch – was £199.95, now £152.15 that’s 24% off.

What else is on offer on Prime Day?

Ahead of the sales, we saw a series of Prime Day early access deals become available, with many continuing through Prime Day itself. This includes some of the best Echo deals and best Kindle deals we’ve seen with over 60 per cent discounts in some cases.

Now we know that Amazon has included generous offers on many of its own smart tech. Also look out for discounts on Amazon Everyday Essentials. You can already save on Kindle Unlimited if you are a new subscriber and also get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p for four months.

The iPhone 12, PS5, and Xbox Series X are all on the way but we would be surprised to see any savings on those. Offers on older models such as the iPhone 11, Xbox One and PS4 are more likely.

So far, we’ve seen prices cut on Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Samsung tablets and plenty of LEGO video game deals.

If it is wearables you are after, take a look at these Fitbit deals and savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, too.

There is also a deal in place where you can get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 on the site with a small business – here are all the details of the Prime Day Small Business deal.

It’s worth downloading the Amazon app if you’re after something specific– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

What new Apple products are there?

Fans of Apple will know that there is never long to wait before something new or upgraded comes along and 2020 has been no exception. The Apple Fitness+ subscription service has launched to support the home workout craze, while the iPhone 12 is expected any week – but here are the new products that have been officially announced:

Apple Watch Series 6

The latest update to the popular smartwatch line, the Apple Watch Series 6 can make calls, tell the time, and download apps like the previous models – but adds blood oxygen monitoring, elevation tracking, a brighter screen, and a faster processor. Again, being a new release, the Series 6 is unlikely to see a huge saving this Prime Day – but could still be the lowest price since launch.

Apple Watch SE

The tech giant’s first budget smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE takes most – but not all – of the Series 6 features and bundles them into a cheaper package. So as well as the usual features of mobile connectivity, call and messaging services, and app integration, the SE also boasts elevation tracking, a large Retina OLED display, and decibel monitoring.

The SE is already a bargain price for an Apple Watch – so expect only minimal savings this Prime Day.

iPad 8

Ten years on from the launch of the original iPad, Apple unveiled the iPad 8 at its Time Flies Event with a whole load of new features. The new A12 Bionic chip means the device is 40 per cent faster than the iPad 7, has improved battery life, and support for Apple Pencil with iOS 14.

iPad Air 4

For a bit more oomph, Apple’s popular Apple Air range offers increased power and a few more features. This new model sports a design refresh from the iPad Air 3, a larger 10.9-inch screen, a speedy A14 Bionic chip, and a 30 per cent increase in graphics performance. However, the iPad Air 4 hasn’t been released just yet – so any potential Prime Day deals would be on the pre-order.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.