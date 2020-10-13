Accessibility Links

Save on Oral-B for Prime Day: Oral-B Smart 6 and iO-9 toothbrushes see cuts

Amazon has dropped prices across Oral-B's toothbrush range - don't miss out on these awesome offers.

Amazon Prime Day Oral-B Smart 6 Toothbrush

Finally, Amazon Prime Day has arrived – and as predicted, the retailer has dropped some truly astounding deals upon us, including this amazing Oral-B toothbrush deal.

You’ll find everything from Ninja air fryers to Samsung smartphones have had their prices slashed for Amazon’s two-day sale – for a run-down of the finest deals we’ve found so far, check out our best Amazon Prime Day deals page. As expected, Amazon has also reduced the prices across a wide number of its own devices, from Echos to Kindles.

There’s certainly many bargains out there exclusively for Prime members – and that includes some seriously good savings on a select number of Oral-B toothbrushes.

Save 38 per cent on the Oral-B Smart 6 this Prime Day

The Oral-B Smart 6 is a smart toothbrush that’s packed with a range of features to keep your teeth in tip-top order. The Smart 6 has five different different clean modes, while its pressure control ensures you don’t brush too hard on your gums. You can even connect it to the Oral-B app on your phone, and listen to real-time feedback on your brushing routine.

You’ll see an RRP of £219 on the Amazon product page, but in reality this has been on sale for around the £88 mark for the last couple of months. The new £54.99 price represents an all-time low – and just in case you’re thinking of your Christmas shopping, we advise you to not hold on for any further drop in price come Black Friday.

What other Oral-B deals are available for Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day Oral-B i09 Toothbrush

But don’t forget: Amazon Prime Day is only open to Prime members, so in order to take advantage of all these incredible deals, you’ll need to sign up first

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals? Find offers on Kindles, Fire TV devices and more.

