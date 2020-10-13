Amazon Prime Day: Save £220 on this 55-inch NanoCell LG 4K TV

Now that Amazon’s Prime Day sale is underway, the internet has practically broken under the weight of so many amazing deals and discounts.

The retailer has rolled out price drops across thousands of tech, electronics and home products, plus many more besides. (You can head to our Best Amazon Prime Day deals page for a list of the very finest offers open solely to Prime members.) But one deal that really caught our eye was the £220 price drop on the 55-inch NanoCell Smart TV – it has fallen in price from £899 to just £679.

Save 24 per cent on the 55-inch LG NanoCell TV

There’s plenty to be said for LG’s NanoCell series of televisions. One is the fact they are 4K-compatible, which means you can watch movies, TV shows and games in glorious Ultra High Definition. Better still, this is boosted by the brand’s NanoCell technology, which filters out light to further fine-tune that picture quality.

Even better, the NanoCell range can be connected to Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can operate the TV without so much as the tap of a button on the remote. While it’s been on sale for £899, it’s now been reduced by a spectacular 24 percent.

Curiously, it’s now cheaper than the 49-inch LG Nanocell TV (£699), despite being larger. On the off-chance it’s no longer available at Amazon, you can always head over to Currys PC World, who have matched Amazon’s deal price.

The best other TV deals this Prime Day

There are plenty of other televisions from major brands like Samsung, Sony, Hisense and Panasonic available right now. Take a look below:

