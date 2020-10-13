Best Amazon Prime Day Echo Show deals 2020: Echo Show 8 now half price

While there may be some confusion between Echo and Alexa, Amazon’s smart speakers have nevertheless proved popular and become the go-to music player in many households.

Less well-known, however, seems to be the Echo Show, which has all the benefits of Alexa but with a screen allowing you to stream media, video call, and browse photos all with your voice alone.

Amazon recently released a new generation of Echo speakers at their annual announcement event, including the Echo Show 10 which is coming soon – hopefully just in time for Prime Day.

Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza is taking place on 13th and 14th October after a three-month delay, with deals on all sorts of hot products – including Amazon’s growing range of smart screens.

See below for the best Echo Show deals this Prime Day.

Don't forget to sign up to Amazon Prime if you want to take part. You can get a 30-day free trial, and get plenty of other benefits such as Prime Video.

We’ll also be keeping our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals up to date throughout the event.

What are the best Echo Show deals on Prime Day 2020?

Amazon’s devices are seeing savings for Prime Day. With the upcoming release of the Echo Show 10, it’s no surprise that previous models are on sale. Echo Show compatible services will also likely see deals – for example, Prime Video Channels, Audible, and Amazon Music usually offer several months at a discounted price.

50 per cent off Echo Show 5 – £39.99

The Echo Show 5 would usually set you back £79.99. With this Prime Day deal, you can get your hands on the Echo Show 5 for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Echo Show 8 – £59.99

With a 8-inch HD touch screen, the Echo Show 8 can be used for video calls, messaging and making announcements to other Echo devices in the house. Usually £119.99, you can get the Echo Show 8 half price at just £59.99 which is a brilliant saving of £60.

To find out more about Echo Show, read our Echo Show 8 review.

Get the deal now

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Amazon’s many other devices will also be front and centre of the sale – including Kindles and Fire Tablets. The Fire TV Stick will also likely see great discounts, thanks to the release of a new generation including the Fire TV Stick Lite. Last year saw 30 per cent off Amazon Everyday Essentials also.

Tech bargains outside Amazon’s own range are also likely – the iPhone 11 and PS4, in particular, will see huge price drops due to the release of the upcoming iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

If it’s gaming deals you are after, this Nintendo Switch Ring Fit bundle will likely catch your eye, with a saving of over £30 but it only lasts two hours. Otherwise, Samsung products are having their prices slashed across Amazon with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 and Samsung laptops all with discounts.

Remember Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, so make sure to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30-day free trial.

What Echo Show deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent off Amazon devices – though a few products got even better deals, including the Echo Show 5 down from £79.99 to £49.99.

What types of Echo Shows are there?

With the announcement of the next generation of Echo products, Amazon now has four main smart speakers: the Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 8, and the Echo Show 10. Newer models such as the 10 have a few new fancy features – but all three come with full Alexa support.

You can also check out our list the best Echo accessories as well as our guide to other Alexa-powered devices.

Echo Show 5

Sleek and compact with only a 5.5″ screen, the aptly named Echo Show 5 can make voice and video calls, perform daily tasks such as alarm and calendar updates, stream film, TV, and music, and control other compatible smart devices. Get in quick – the Echo Show 5 recently dropped to its lowest ever price.

Echo Show 8

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, the Echo Show 8 can help you manage your life in even clearer quality. Alexa can control other smart devices in your home and even show you your security camera, and can even learn routines to perform set tasks at a certain time – the ultimate morning routine organiser. To help you decide which to buy, read our Echo Show 8 review.

Echo Show (2nd gen)

Previously Amazon’s premium device, the Echo Show (2nd gen) boasts a 10″ screen and improved sound. It can also call almost any mobile number hands-free, can hear you across the room or while music is playing, and has a built-in Zigbee hub.

Echo Show 10

Amazon’s newest announcement boasts all the features of the older models, but also a bucket-load of clever new tricks on top of the 10.1″ HD screen. The 13MP camera follows you around while on video calls to keep you centre frame, and can also be securely accessed while you’re away to remotely monitor your home. Bear in mind that no UK release date has been set, however – any Prime Day deal would be as a pre-order.

If you miss out on Prime day the Echo Show series will surely be on offer again on Black Friday – check out our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.

Prime Day tips for smart displays

Prime Day comes after Amazon’s annual launch event for the first time this year due to the delay, so we know which products are being phased out – and will therefore see the best deals. With the Echo Show 10 touted to replace the Echo Show (2nd gen), the latter will likely receive a substantial Prime Day discount.

Keep an eye on our Google Home deals in case they attempt to compete on price.

Keep an eye on the Echo Show 10 page – Prime Day would be a great time to announce pre-orders.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.