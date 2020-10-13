Nearly gone! Grab Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for £29.99 before it sells out

There have never been so many ways to enjoy great entertainment content at home, and Amazon’s 4K Fire TV Stick is one of the best of the bunch. Simply plug the pocket-sized device into the back of your TV and you’ll almost instantly have access to a whole range of apps and services.

We waited a while this morning, but there’s finally a Fire TV Stick on sale for Amazon Prime Day, joining the Fire TV Cube which already had its price slashed from £109.99 down to £69.99.

You can now bag a bargain on the 4k Fire Stick, too – but they are about to sell out. 96 per cent of the devices (and counting!) have been sold already, so you need to act fast to get hold of one.

Get the Amazon Fire 4K stick for £29.99 now

Get Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for £29.99, saving £20

The stick allows you to watch subscriber content like Netflix as well as classic TV from ITV Player, BBC iPlayer and more. You’re also able to listen to music and watch YouTube, all in the one place. The best part is you can control it all without lifting a finger, thanks to Alexa voice control.

The Fire Stick 4K is the premium upgrade of the standard smart stick, offering Ultra HD quality streaming for a smoother, higher quality entertainment experience.

Usually £49.99, the device has been slashed down to just £29.99 in one of the limited time ‘lightning deals’ part of the Amazon Prime Day sales event today.

If you want to get your hands on this device you will need to be fast, as the offer won’t hang around for long and the smart sticks are set to be extremely popular with buyers. If you’re not sure whether to go for the Fire TV Cube or the 4K Fire Stick, read our Fire Cube review.

Only Amazon Prime members are able to access these savings, so make sure you are signed up or on a free trial to snap it up. Sign up to Amazon Prime free trial.

Other smart TV stick deals

Of course, the Amazon Fire Stick isn’t the only streaming device available. The latest smart stick to join the main brands is the Roku smart TV stick and it is currently on offer right now.

Save up to 41 per cent on Roku smart TV sticks

Amazon

There are three Roku sticks to choose from, ranging from standard (Roku Express) to premium (Streaming Stick+) models. The testers in our Roku Premiere review (the mid-range device) were impressed with the image quality and performance of the streaming stick. Right now, you can get hold of all three devices in the Amazon Prime Day sale, while they’re still available:

