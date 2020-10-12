When does Amazon Prime Day 2020 start? How to shop the UK sale

Wondering if and when Amazon Prime Day is taking place in 2020? Like so many things this year, the global pandemic had thrown the annual sales event into question. With non-essential shops closed on the high-street, demand for deliveries online rocketed. This meant higher workload for warehouse and delivery staff while some big-name retailers like TK Maxx shut up both their high-street and online stores completely.

Luckily, the shopping extravaganza will be taking place in 2020, and very soon, too. On Friday, we saw the Prime Day Live concert take place to mark the upcoming event. This year featured Celeste, Lewis Capaldi and Cate Le Bon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the online sale event, including shopping tips and some of best Amazon Prime Day deals you may be able to expect.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an online sale available for a limited time period, similar to Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The difference is that the Amazon Prime Day deals are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Only those who have an Amazon Prime account (including during a free trial) will be able to access the deals on offer.

Students will also be able to take advantage of the discounts if they have an Amazon Prime Student account. Costing £3.99, you get all the typical benefits of a Prime account, along with additional extras. There’s even a six-month free trial for those who would like to try the membership out first.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow. It takes place on 13th and 14th October this year.

Historically, Amazon Prime Day has always been held in July, with last year’s event taking place from 15th to the 16th of the month.

What time does Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day starts at 12am Tuesday 13th October – in other words, from midnight tonight onwards.

Just like last year, it will take place over 48 hours from 12am Tuesday 13th October to 11:59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

Some deals will span both days, while other flash deals may only be around for a couple of hours.

Why was Amazon Prime Day postponed this year?

While we now have dates for Prime Day, it was not always guaranteed.

Prime Day normally falls in July, but it became apparent that this had been pushed back in April when Reuters reported that it was looking like “at least August”. The Wall Street Journal in May then exclusively reported that September was looking like a likely candidate for Prime Day’s new date thanks to the pandemic. Now, of course, we know it’s actually taking place this week in mid-October.

How long is Prime Day?

Despite very clearly being labelled as a “day”, the event was actually extended to 48 hours in 2019 – a length which is being repeated this year.

Many deals span both two days, but some will only be available for part of the sale period. Some of the best flash deals only last a couple of hours, so it’s best to act quickly.

Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: Should you wait?

This is a hard one. You’ll see a lot of prices drop on Amazon Prime Day, but then they will also drop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So to buy or not to buy?

As the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon is always going to be a major player in Black Friday and last year we saw discounts across technology and entertainment, including many of Amazon’s own Echo range and kindles. So, at either event, you’re likely to get a good deal if it’s these products you are after. However, it’s unlikely that you’ll see bigger price drops on Amazon for Black Friday – they might be the same, but not lower.

Amazon Prime Day is also usually earlier in the year – which means you get a nice three or four-month break before Black Friday. This year, because both events are so close together you may want to ponder the deals a bit more.

What will be on sale for Amazon Prime Day?

What will be on sale? Our list of the best Amazon Prime Day deals is one of the easiest ways of knowing what’s on sale, but it’s all a mystery before they actually go live. They usually do follow a pattern though.

The best Prime Day 2020 deals will usually be on tech and Amazon’s devices like Kindle deals, Echo price drops, and Fire TV, and it looks to be the same this year. With the launch of the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range and new Fire TV Stick Lite last week, we may see big discounts on older Alexa devices.

Last year saw 20 per cent off Amazon devices and 30 per cent off Amazon Everyday Essentials.

Tech bargains are likely – with the upcoming iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X, expect the older versions to see rock-bottom prices. We have already begun to see deals popping up for the iPhone 11 and PS4.

And as deals tend to pop up for almost everything, Lego bargains and other toys and games are likely to be on offer too.

If you’re looking for something specific, it’s worth downloading the Amazon app and trying out Amazon Assistant.

Early deals for Amazon services

If you’re looking for a deal on one of Amazon’s subscription services – you’re in luck. You’ll find an Amazon Music Unlimited deal for four months for 99p and another that offers Kindle Unlimited free for three months if you’re a new subscriber. See below for the full list of early deals.

Amazon is also offering £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 with a small business via their site. These small businesses will be highlighted with an icon so Prime Day members know when they’re shopping with one. But hurry, this ends today, 12th October.

Eligible Prime members currently have access to the following early Prime Day deals:

Though remember, you normally need to be new to these services to take advantage of the sign up deals.

How to shop well on Amazon Prime Day 2020

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll break down the best Amazon Prime Day deals for you. Below, you can also browse our specific Prime Day deals guides – we’ll be keeping these updated during the event:

2. Sign up to Prime

Amazon started Prime Day back in 2015 as a tool to up subscriptions to Amazon Prime. To get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get two days free shipping and Prime Video access as part of that. You can get even faster shipping in some cities too. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Create your wish list

Get creating it now. That way you know what you want, what to watch, and whether the price has dropped. The easiest way to do that is to download the Amazon app – last year deals were revealed on the app up to a week in advance, with the option to set an alert for when they go live.

4. Get the deals when they’re hot

The best deals usually are snapped up pretty quickly. Decide what you want and then get the deal when it drops. Remember lightning deals only last a set time – it’s worth checking regularly.

How many Prime Days have there been?

This year would be the sixth Amazon Prime Day event, with the first taking place in 2015. It reportedly began as a marketing experiment to increase sales over summer. Last year, the event reportedly outsold the preceding Black Friday and Cyber Monday events, with members spending big on cut-price Amazon Prime Day deals.