Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020: confirmed discounts and early deals

It’s official – after a delay from the usual July slot, Prime Day will slipping in before the Black Friday sales for some exclusive deals available only for tomorrow and Wednesday.

It also looks set to be a big one, with Amazon themselves launching several new products at their recent announcement event – hot on the heels of several other reveals such as the Apple Event and PS5 Showcase.

There’s going to be a bevy of products to snap up this Prime Day – as well as huge savings on old favourites and services alike. See below for a confirmed sneak peek of what deals to expect tomorrow and the early offers you can already get your hands on.

Don’t forget that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime subscribers – you can sign up for Prime – with a free 30 day free trial so you’re able to take part in the event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day only started a few years ago back in 2015, but has already become one of the biggest sales events of the year. Initially a means to boost revenue during the summer months, Prime Day is a sale across the retail giant’s website, think of it like an Amazon-only Black Friday.

The key difference is that only Amazon Prime members are able to access the deals – though that includes members using a 30 day free trial, as well as Amazon Prime Student subscribers.

The Prime Day deals were so popular that in 2019 the sales period was extended to two days for a full 48-hour deals extravaganza – an extension that will be returning this year as across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day has traditionally taken place in mid-July, but was pushed back several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite fears that the event had been cancelled, the Prime Day sales event will take place tomorrow and Wednesday, which is 13th and 14th October 2020.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day starts at 12am on Tuesday 13th October and runs until 11.59pm on Wednesday 14th October.

Some early deals have already started and new flash offers usually appear throughout the two day event.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Firstly, you have to sign up for Prime in order to access the deals – you can do so with a free 30-day free trial.

Other than the Prime requirement, the event works very similarly to Black Friday. There will be two types of deals – offers that last an entire day or two (usually on Amazon’s own devices and services) and Lightning deals. Lightning deals only last a set amount of time or until the allocated stock sells out – so you’ll have to get in fast for the best offers or risk missing out.

What are the best deals on Prime Day?

Amazon usually has deals on everything and anything – including their popular Amazon Everyday Essentials range – but it is tech products that usually see the biggest discounts. Expect prominent deals on Amazon’s own devices in particular, as well as TVs, consoles and mobiles.

Confirmed discounts for Prime Day 2020

This year, Amazon has confirmed that consumers will be able to save up to 30 per cent on electronics including headphones and speakers. Look out for brands including Beats, Sony, Bose and Jabra. If you’re an android fan, there will be up to 30 per cent off on Samsung Smartphones and android tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei and Wacom.

If you need to spruce up your home office, you’ll also see up to 25 per cent on ASUS Laptops and up to 20 per cent on HP, Philips and Dell monitors. Selected Sandisk memory and storage products will also see up to 50 per cent price drops.

Those in the market for a new TV will be able to save up to 20 per cent on brands including Samsung, LG, Philips, Panasonic and more. To create your own cinema at home, there will also be up to 30 per cent savings on home theatre projectors and soundbars from brands like Epson, Bose and LG, among others.

Amazon has also revealed that the Fire TV Cube will see a huge £40 saving on Prime Day – that’s £69.99, rather than £109.99. Read our Fire TV Cube review to see if it’s the right choice for you.

If you’re after a tablet, Amazon’s own Fire HD 10 tablet will be on offer at £89.99, down from £149.99.

Best Amazon device deals

The best deals during the Prime Day sales are almost always on Amazon’s own devices. The mega-brand has created a huge range of smart speakers and home tech which always sells brilliantly at reduced prices during the event. We bring you the best deals below on everything from the Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions to Echo smart speaker bundles.

Early Prime Day 2020 deals on Amazon subscription services

We’re already seeing brilliant offers on various Amazon services, such as an Amazon Music unlimited deal for 99p for four months, £5 credit for installing Amazon Assistant, 3 months of Amazon Kids+ for 99p, and a Prime Video Channels deal for 99p a month for three months.

Eligible Prime members can already take advantage of the following early Prime Day deals:

Early Prime Day 2020 deals on Amazon Echo devices

Amazon

62 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation

The third generation Echo Dot smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. You can stream music, ask for weather checks, scheduling updates and more using your voice alone. It is compatible with other Alexa devices too and comes in a four fabric colour choices.

Usually £49.99, the device is now reduced to just £18.99. That’s a huge saving of 62 per cent or £31.

Get the deal now

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Amazon Smart Plug

Get hold of the Echo Dot third generation along with the handy smart plug for one reduced offer price. The smart plug can turn on and off or schedule items around your home right from your phone app. You can control your existing lights, coffee machines and other appliances simply by using your voice.

Buying this bundle would normally set you back £74.98 but the current discount means you can get both for just £28.99, saving 61 per cent or a total of £45.99.

Get the deal now

63 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with LIFX Smart Bulb

This bundle offers the Echo Dot smart speaker as well as the clever LIFX bulb in white. The bulb has a potential lifespan of decades and uses just nine watts of energy, making it a better choice environmentally as well as economically in the long-run. It is Wi-Fi and Cloud enabled so it can connect to your Amazon Alexa devices as well as other programs. Plus, it’s dimmable.

Getting both together would usually cost £64.98 but the pair are currently discounted to £23.99, saving you £40.99 or 63 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Philips Hue Colour Smart Bulb

If you’re after a more colourful smart bulb option, this bundle includes the Philips model with the third generation Dot smart speaker. You can select from a staggering 16 million colour choices, adapting tones from warm to cool to suit your setting.

This bundle would usually be £99.98 but it has now been reduced by 61 per cent to £38.99, which is a saving of £60.99.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 inch display screen and works like a tablet version of the traditional Echo. You can watch TV and films on the screen as well as video call from the device. Use voice control to manage your calendar, check the weather or traffic and more. The resting screen can be a set to a chosen time face or photo slide-show, doubling as a digital clock or photo-frame depending on your preference.

Available in white or black, the device would usually set you back £79.99. Right now, you can get your hands on the Echo Show 5 for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 version features a wider eight inch screen so you can see more during video calls and while streaming films and TV or other entertainment. The 8 model has all the same handy planning features of the 5 and has Alexa built in, so you can control your compatible lighting and more using just your voice. Handy!

Normally sold at £119.99, you can get the device now for half price at just £59.99 which is a huge saving of £60.

Get the deal now

40 per cent off Echo Auto

You can get Alexa support in almost every area of your home so why not extend it to your car as well? The Echo Auto device is specially designed to be able to recognise your voice even above the noisy driving environment. That means you can stream music, radio and audiobooks from multiple platforms as well as check for traffic updates and more.

The Echo Auto is usually sold at £49.99 but it is now available for £29.99 in the Amazon Prime Day early access sale. With the limited offer you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

26 per cent off Echo Studio

Ideal for music fans, this high-tech smart speaker can automatically judge the acoustics of a room and finetune the playback to best suit the space. There are five internal speakers which can offer immersive sound across a range of notes. Alexa is included, so you can control everything with your voice.

The Echo Studio is one of the premium Amazon devices and would usually cost £189.99. In the current sale you would only pay £139.99, saving £50.

Get the deal now

44 per cent off Echo Flex

This handy Amazon device allows you to extend smart control to more corners of your home. The flexible device means you can control any connected or compatible devices, whether you want to adjust your thermostat, playing music or check in on the weather.

Usually £24.99, the Echo Flex price has been slashed in half so you can grab one for £13.99 while the price lasts, saving you £11.

Get the deal now

29 per cent off Echo Buds

These wireless headphones offer an immersive sound experience, with noise reduction technology by Bose. There’s also multiple choices of ear tip sizes to ensure the most comfortable fit. Enabled with Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. They are also sweat-resistant, meaning they are ideal for workouts at the gym or for running.

£111.99 is the price you’d normally be expecting to pay for the Echo Buds, but they’re currently available for £79.99 right now, saving you £40 per pair.

Get the deal now

Early Prime Day 2020 deals on Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

29 per cent off Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features an eight inch display for reading your favourite books on. This device now also comes with Audible, so you can listen along too by pairing with Bluetooth headphones. A single battery charge can also last weeks, so you can have wire-free reading without worrying about running out of power.

Normally £119.99, the current discount means you’ll be able to get the Kindle for £40 less, at £79.99 instead, while it’s still available.

Get the deal now

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Prime Day is one of the most lucrative times of year to get hold of tech with great discounts, as we’ve seen in previous year’s events. Check out the best deals on tablets and Android smartphones during the 2020 sale period here.

Fire Tablet

Amazon’s answer to the iPad, the Fire Tablet range packs a lot of power for an affordable price. Available in seven, eight, and 10 inch screen sizes, the Fire HD tablets come with built-in Alexa, HD screens, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Each model also has a corresponding Kids Edition – which comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, for all the books, games, and videos a youngster could need. Expect Prime Day Fire Tablet deals on the range.

Amazon’s own Fire HD 10 tablet has been confirmed to be on offer during Prime Day at £89.99, down from £149.99.

iPhone 11

Fone House

The iPhone 12 release date is tantalisingly close – which means the iPhone 11 is due for a price drop. If you want to buy one up front, then Prime Day may well be a great time for an iPhone 11 deal.

Best home entertainment deals

From streaming sticks to TV soundbars, there are now more ways than ever to level up your at home viewing experience. Check out the best Prime Day Deals on all this entertainment right here as we source the most impressive discounts and offers available.

Fire TV Stick

Make any TV smart with Amazon’s clever little streaming stick, which allows you to watch Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more on your TV screen as well as download a variety of apps and channels. There are plenty of variants available now – from the recently announced Fire TV Stick Lite for those after a budget option all the way up to the powerful and completely voice-controlled Fire TV Cube, expect Fire TV deals on whatever model you’re after.

Best wearable tech deals

Smart tech has revolutionised every aspect of our lives, whether it’s a home controlling everything from your thermostat and to your music playlist or sitting on your wrist and in your ears. We bring you the best deals on wearable tech here, as soon as we get them.

Best gaming deals

Now is a great time for avid gamers as so many great products are reduced in the Amazon sales event every year. Check out the best deals on everything from individual games to full gaming devices, whether you game on your PlayStation, Xbox, PC or laptop.

FIFA

With FIFA 21 now released, it may see its first sale price this Prime Day. Alternatively, FIFA often appears in great bundle packages with consoles such as the PS4, and the older games drop in price drastically following a new release.

Nintendo Switch

Despite Nintendo not having a new console offering this year, the Switch has remained consistently popular, going in and out of stock since lockdown. A little game called Animal Crossing may have had something to do with it – and we fully expect Amazon to offer great bundle, console, and game deals on the Nintendo Switch this year. Last year saw 10 per cent off the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – a similar deal may well return this year.

PS4

The PS5 is on the horizon – but if you’re happy to wait or couldn’t snag a pre-order, the PS4 will now be going at some rock-bottom prices. Last year saw the 500GB edition go for £219.99 with FIFA 2019 – we’d expect even better PS4 deals this year.

Best TV deals

With an abundance of cinema quality films and gripping shows available across so many streaming channels, it’s only fair to do them justice with a clear, high-tech TV. With these high-ticket items part of the discounts during Amazon Prime Day, you can get much more for your money.

We’ll also be keeping the following pages up to date as new deals are set to be released over the two-day sale event:

Best Prime deals 2019

As expected there were some great discounts on Amazon’s devices – but TVs and console deals were also on the menu:

PS4 500GB FIFA19 Bundle – £249.99, £219.99 (-12 per cent) – Buy now

(-12 per cent) – Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – £39.99, £21.99 (-45 per cent) – Buy now

(-45 per cent) – FIFA 19 (PS4) – £37.99, £17.99 (-53 per cent) – Buy now

(-53 per cent) – Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4) – £31.99, £26.99 (-16 per cent) – Buy now

Last year also saw deals on Amazon’s services, including 50 per cent off Prime Video Channels and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p.

Are Prime Day deals real?

Yes – as mad and rushed as the flash sales may seem, the deals are agreed beforehand between brands and retailers and are completely real.

Amazon’s Lightning deals are of limited time only or until stocks last, so you’ll have to stay alert or risk missing out on some of the very best offers.

If you’re after a specific item, however, it is worth knowing the pre-sale price beforehand so you know just how good the deal really is.

Prime Day 2020 tips to get the best offers

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll be continually updating our dedicated Prime Day deals pages in the lead up to and on the big day(s) – check back over the next week.

2. Sign up to Prime

Remember to get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get several other Prime benefits including free next-day delivery, Prime Video, and more. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Download the Amazon app

Last year deals were revealed up to a week early on the Amazon app so it’s well worth a download for a sneak peak at discounts, with an option to set an alert for when they go live too. The app is also great for building a wishlist – so you can decide what products you were like in advance, and can see how much the price has dropped.

You can also download Amazon Assistant for your browser, allowing you to instantly compare products across the web with Amazon’s price.

4. Shop with Alexa

Beginning Sunday, October 11th, you can get early access to select deals on Amazon’s own devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

5. Get the deals when they’re hot

Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals – meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. It’s therefore worth checking regularly for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly.

6. Get £10 for supporting small businesses

Amazon has launched a new initiative this year supporting small businesses – Prime members who spend £10 on small businesses on the Amazon site will receive £10 credit to spend on Prime Day. Eligible products will be marked with a special icon – and hurry as the offer ends today, 12th October.

Can I return items bought on Prime Day 2020?

You, of course, have the same legal right to return a faulty product whether it was bought at full price or not.

If it’s not faulty, it can get a bit more complicated – but you do have the statutory right to cancel orders within 14 days of receiving the item.

As well as the cancellation rights above, you also have the right to return products within 30 days of purchase under their Voluntary Returns Policy as long as items are unused and undamaged. However, Amazon does not cover the cost of returns if the item is not faulty- so you’ll have to shell out at least £3.99 to return that Amazon Echo or Fire Stick.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.