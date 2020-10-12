Best Amazon Prime Apple deals 2020

Time to check that bank balance as Prime Day is on the way – and it’s happening very soon.

The 13th and 14th October are the days to mark in your calendars ahead of next month’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day is known for having deals on many things, from Kindles, to Blu-Rays, to tablets – you name it and there will likely be an offer to take advantage of.

Apple products are no exception and with more and more releasing on the market, including the upcoming iPhone 12, it seems likely that we will see some of the older products, as well as hopefully some more recent ones, heavily reduced on the two-day sale.

With Prime Day inching ever closer, here is what we can expect from their Apple range on the big day – as well as their other offers:

What Apple deals were available in 2019 Prime Day sales?

Last year saw iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, and many more all on offer – which bodes well for 2020 considering the offers try to be ‘better than ever’ with each year. Some examples of pricing were the Apple Watch Series 3 dropping to £185, and the AirPods going as low as £127.90.

What Apple deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

Apple

Look for more of the same from last year at new prices. There is a tendency to ‘go bigger’ with each passing year and we cannot see 2020 being an exception. The iPhone 11 is likely to be a big seller with some great discounts as well as other models of Apple devices that are due to have, or have recently had, an upgrade.

It is not out of the realms of possibility that new devices such as the Apple Watch 6 will also get some kind of price reduction. We do not expect this to be huge but with any product recently released, any saving is better than none at all.

And if you are looking to get an iPad, this could well be your chance as not only have prices dropped for these of late, but we would be surprised if further reductions were not on the way when the sale commences.

In short, keep your eyes peeled on everything Apple has to offer as there could well be some surprises on the day.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Ahead of the official start date, we’ve seen a whole list of Prime Day early access deals which are available right now. This includes some of the best Echo deals and best Kindle deals we’ve seen with over 60% discounts in some cases.

Now we know that Amazon have included generous offers on many of their own smart tech, also look out for discounts on Amazon Everyday Essentials. You can already save on Kindle Unlimited if you are a new subscriber and also get Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p for four months.

The iPhone 12, PS5, and Xbox Series X are all on the way but we would be surprised to see any savings on those. Offers on older models such as the iPhone 11, Xbox One and PS4 are more likely.

There is also a deal in place where you can get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 on their site with a small business – here are all the details of the Prime Day Small Business deal.

It’s worth downloading the Amazon app if you’re after something specific– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

It’s also smart to keep an eye on our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals for the latest offers.

What new Apple products are there?

Fans of Apple will know that there is never long to wait before something new or upgraded comes along and 2020 has been no exception. The Apple Fitness+ subscription service has launched to support the home workout craze, while the iPhone 12 is expected any week – but here are the new products that have been officially announced:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple

The latest update to the popular smartwatch line, the Apple Watch Series 6 can make calls, tell the time, and download apps like the previous models – but adds blood oxygen monitoring, elevation tracking, a brighter screen, and a faster processor. Again, being a new release the Series 6 is unlikely to see a huge saving this Prime Day – but could still be the lowest price since launch.

Apple Watch SE

Apple

The tech giant’s first budget smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE takes most – but not all – of the Series 6 features and bundles them into this cheaper package. So as well as the usual features of mobile connectivity, call and messaging services, and app integration, the SE also boasts elevation tracking, a large Retina OLED display, and decibel monitoring.

The SE is already a bargain price for an Apple Watch – so expect only minimal savings this Prime Day.

iPad 8

Apple

Ten years on from the launch of the original iPad, Apple unveiled the iPad 8 at their Time Flies Event with a whole load of new features. The new A12 Bionic chip means the device is 40% faster than the iPad 7, has improved battery life, and support for Apple Pencil with iOS 14.

iPad Air 4

Apple

For a bit more oomph, Apple’s popular Apple Air range offers a bit more power and a few more features. This new model sports a design refresh from the iPad Air 3, a larger 10.9-inch screen, a speedy A14 Bionic chip, and a 30% increase in graphics performance. However, the iPad Air 4 hasn’t been released just yet – so any potential Prime Day deals would be on the pre-order.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

