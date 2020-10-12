Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals 2020: Kindle Paperwhite already on sale

It’s finally happening – after months of delays and speculation, Amazon’s popular Prime Day event starts tomorrow.

The internet giant’s exclusive sales day(s) will take place on 13th and 14th October, with some exclusive deals from 12th at 12pm. This provides plenty of room before the next big sales event that is Black Friday.

While Prime Day will see deals on everything and anything, everyone knows that it is Amazon’s devices that see the best deals – including one of their first and most successful products, the Kindle.

The popular e-reader has come a long way since it debuted back in 2007, and is now available in several variants with features such as 4G connectivity and BlueTooth – and could soon be yours for a great price.

But you don’t need to wait until tomorrow, here’s what to expect on Prime Day and the best early Kindle deals available.

To join the service and grab some bargains, remember you need to sign up for Amazon Prime.

What are the best Kindle deals for Prime Day 2020?

29 per cent off the Kindle Paperwhite

An early Prime Day deal sees the Kindle Paperwhite on offer at just £79.99. That’s a saving of £40 per device and means you can read or listen to all your favourite titles all in the one place for much less.

We expect plenty more Kindle deals and offers on other devices in Amazon’s own range during the main sale days.

Discounts are once again expected on all of Amazon’s devices – a blanket 20 per cent across the whole range again seemed quite likely, however it is clear from the early Paperwhite offer that much bigger discounts are in store.

What about Kindle Unlimited? Eligible Prime subscribers that are new to Amazon’s book subscription service can currently enjoy Kindle Unlimited free for three months. If you’d rather own your e-books, Prime members can also get £5 off Kindle Books when you spend over £15.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

In addition to the Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon have already announced early Prime Day deals on Echo devices. Given these devices will soon be replaced by the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range, we’re seeing the 3rd gen Echo Dot at just £18.99, the Echo Show 8 at £59.99 and Echo Buds only £79.99.

We also expect further devices to go on sale this Prime Day. Expect Fire Stick deals on older models with the release of the new Fire TV Stick Lite. There’ll also be savings on Amazon’s other services such as Amazon Music, as well as a likely discount on Amazon Everyday Essentials.

Other than Amazon’s own devices, there’ll also be plenty of other tech deals. With the iPhone 12, PS5, and Xbox Series X imminent, expect the older versions such as the iPhone 11 and PS4 to see some truly great discounts.

You can also help support small businesses by purchasing their products on Amazon – and receive £10 credit to spend on Prime Day for doing so. Small businesses on the Amazon site can be identified through a special icon.

It’s worth downloading the Amazon app if you’re after something specific– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

What Kindle deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent off all Amazon devices including Kindles, though there were a few even better offers – the Kindle Paperwhite went from £119.99 down to £79.99.

What types of Kindles are there?

Kindle currently has three main Kindle models: the standard Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite, and the Kindle Oasis, with the bonus Kindle Kids Edition for the little ones. All, of course, have the key features of allowing you to buy, store and read thousands of books, though the pricier models have few extra features such as a waterproof design and 4G connectivity options:

Kindle

The base Kindle model – but certainly no slouch. Now with a built-in front light, the Kindle boasts a glare-free 167ppi display, a battery life that lasts weeks, and BlueTooth connectivity for listening to audiobooks via Audible. It can of course store thousands of books, newspapers, and audiobooks, with the ability to highlight passages, look up definitions, and translate without ever leaving the page.

Kindle Paperwhite

The next step up, the popular Kindle Paperwhite comes with all the features of the standard Kindle and more, with bigger storage options at 8GB and 32GB as well as a broader range of colour choices. It’s also waterproof so you truly can read anywhere, and also comes with a free 4G option meaning you’re never far away from your next good read.

We’ve also assembled a list of the best Kindle Paperwhite cases to accessorise your e-reader.

Kindle Oasis

The premium Kindle model, the Oasis builds on the Paperwhite’s features with a 7″, 300ppi flush-front display and an adjustable warm light allowing you to change the screen shade. It’s also perfectly designed for one-handed reading, with a brand new design featuring page turn buttons.

Kindle Kids Edition

Finally get your kids away from their screens and in front of, um, this more educational screen, designed purely for reading books with no distracting videos or addictive games. Better yet, the e-reader comes with a year of Kindle Kids+ for free, which includes children’s classics such as the Harry Potter series and David Walliams’ bestsellers. Parents need not worry about giving their child an expensive device – it comes with a kid-friendly cover and a 2-year guarantee.

Which Kindle should I buy?

The right Kindle for you depends on how you intend to use your e-reader. If this is your first e-reader, it may be worth starting with the entry-level Kindle model to see what you think. If you need a waterproof Kindle – say for reading in the bath or pool – then the Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Oasis is for you. If you prefer to do your reading at night before bed, or are adamant on a one-handed design for multitasking, then the Kindle Oasis will be your best bet – it has 25 LEDs and an ambient light shade perfect for reading in the dark, and page turn buttons for skimming with ease.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited is a subscription service allowing you unlimited access to a collection of e-books, audiobooks and magazines. Think of it like a Netflix for books – as long as you’re subscribed you have access to over 1 million book titles and thousands of audiobooks. While it is the perfect addition to a Kindle device, the service is also available on other compatible devices through the free Kindle app.

Kindle Unlimited usually costs £7.99 a month – but Prime members can currently get 3 months free.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.