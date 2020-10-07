Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The dawn of a new gaming era is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November 10th- a full week before we can get hold of a PlayStation 5 here in the UK.

While we all wait for the chance to have the new console set up and running in our homes, now is the time to look ahead to what games we will be able to play on it. You’ll see lots of new game that will be playable on either the Series or the One range, as well as some older games that have been optimised to play on the latest console.

And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. Also for fans of the other recently announced, next-generation console, here is our list of all the games coming out on the PlayStation 5. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the Xbox Series X in the coming months.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

Xbox Series X games (A-C)

12 Minutes

The Ascent

As Dusk Falls

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99

Atomic Heart

Avowed

Balan Wonderworld

Borderlands 3

Bright Memory: Infinite

Call of the Sea

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Preorder at Game now for £64.99

Chorus

Control: Ultimate Edition – Preorder at Game now for £64.99

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077 – Preorder at Game now for £49.99

Xbox Series X games (D-F)

Daylight

Destiny 2

Dirt 5

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Echo Generation

Everwild

Exomecha

Fable

Far Cry 6 – Buy now at Amazon for £54.99

FIFA 21 – Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport

Xbox Series X games (G-L)

Gears 5

Gears Tactics

Gotham Knights – Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Grand Theft Auto V

Grounded

The Gunk

Halo Infinite

Hello Neighbor 2

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy – Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising – Buy now at Amazon for £64.99

Just Dance 2021 – Preorder at Game now for £49.99

Legends

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga- Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Little Nightmares II

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Xbox Series X games (M-P)

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

NBA 2K21 – Buy now at Amazon for £64.99

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

The Outer Worlds

Outriders

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Pragmata

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Preorder at Game now for £34.99

Psychonauts 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Xbox Series X games (R-T)

Resident Evil Village

Recompile

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

State of Decay 3

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Temtem

Tell Me Why

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Xbox Series X games (U-Z)

Ultimate Fishing Simulator

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Watch Dogs: Legion – Buy now at Amazon for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

WRC 9: World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

