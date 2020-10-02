Gone are the days that you could only get the Apple TV app on Apple products as the service has been rolling out to more and more platforms since it launched.

Amazon Fire Sticks are just one of those devices that you can get it on and it appears that another is on the way with the word being that Xbox will soon be a new home for the streaming service.

The Xbox has pretty much every streaming service you could want with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and many more all ready to download and use right now. Apple TV is one of the last of the big ones to debut on the console, or any console for that matter, and its reported inclusion is a welcome one, and perfectly timed with the Xbox Series X on the way.

Not only does Apple TV have some great original shows – For All Mankind, Defending Jacob and The Morning Show to name but three -but the movies you can buy and rent, quite a lot in stunning HDR quality, make it a must-have for entertainment fans.

Is Apple TV is coming to the Xbox?

Windows Central noticed that users are being invited to test Apple TV on the Xbox and it seems extremely unlikely that it won’t be coming soon if it is already at the testing stage.

Also, 9to5 Mac has reported that it may not just be the Xbox that will be getting this with PlayStation apparently also lined up to get it. With the PlayStation 5 out next month, it would be a welcome inclusion for those that have been able to buy a console.

It is worth noting that there are some disadvantages to having the Apple TV app on certain non-Apple products. On the Fire Stick, you are not able to actually buy or rent movies through the app itself. Instead, you have to get them through iTunes and they appear on the app afterwards – a slight annoyance but not a deal-breaker.

Slightly more irksome is that, while some movies come loaded with special features like they do on Blu-Ray, you cannot watch them on the app. Instead, you will need an Apple product like an iPhone or iPad to view them. Quite why this is the case remains a mystery and is sure to be off-putting to those that love listening to audio commentaries and getting lost in behind the scenes featurettes.

You can cast the extras from your phone to select devices, but it is a strange and frustrating move to have a lot of viewers unable to watch these on the big screen. Whether the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the app will fix this remains to be seen, but considering the Fire Stick still doesn’t allow this, we wouldn’t advise getting your hopes up.

