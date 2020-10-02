Best Amazon Prime Day Echo Show deals 2020

While there may be some confusion between Echo and Alexa, Amazon’s smart speakers have nevertheless proved popular and become the go-to music player in many households.

Less well-known, however, seems to be the Echo Show, which has all the benefits of Alexa but with a screen allowing you to stream media, video call, and browse photos all with your voice alone.

Amazon recently released a new generation of Echo speakers at their annual announcement event, including the Echo Show 10 which is coming soon – hopefully just in time for Prime Day.

Amazon’s annual sales extravaganza has been confirmed to return on 13th and 14th October after a three-month delay, with deals on all sorts of hot products – including Amazon’s growing range of smart screens.

See below for what to expect of the Echo Show this Prime Day – and don’t forget to sign up to Amazon Prime if you want to take part.

What Echo Show deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent off Amazon devices – though a few products got even better deals, including the Echo Show 5 down from £79.99 to £49.99.

What Echo Show deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

Amazon’s devices will almost certainly see some savings on Prime Day – and another blanket 20 per cent off or similar is likely. However, with the upcoming release of the Echo Show 10, previous models such as the Echo Show 8 have already had a price cut – so expect more drastic discounts than usual.

Echo Show 8 compatible services will also likely see deals – for example, Prime Video Channels, Audible, and Amazon Music usually offer several months at a discounted price.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Amazon’s many other devices will also be front and centre of the sale – including Kindles and Fire Tablets. The Fire TV Stick will also likely see great discounts, thanks to the release of a new generation including the Fire TV Stick Lite. Last year saw 30 per cent off Amazon Everyday Essentials also.

Tech bargains outside Amazon’s own range are also likely – the iPhone 11 and PS4, in particular, will see huge price drops due to the release of the upcoming iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A few early deals will trickle out ahead of Prime Day itself – so keep an eye on their Amazon Prime Day hub page.

You can also get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 with a small business on Amazon. These small businesses will be highlighted with an icon so Prime members know when they’re shopping with one.

The Amazon app is great for spotting bargain early– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

Remember Prime Day deals are only available to Prime members, so make sure to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial.

What types of Echo Shows are there?

With the announcement of the next generation of Echo products, Amazon now has four main smart speakers: the Echo Show (2nd gen), Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 8, and the Echo Show 10. Newer models such as the 10 have a few new fancy features – but all three come with full Alexa support:

Echo Show 5

Sleek and compact with only a 5.5″ screen, the aptly named Echo Show 5 can make voice and video calls, perform daily tasks such as alarm and calendar updates, stream film, TV, and music, and control other compatible smart devices.

Echo Show 8

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, the Echo Show 8 can help you manage your life in even clearer quality. Alexa can control other smart devices in your home and even show you your security camera, and can even learn routines to perform set tasks at a certain time – the ultimate morning routine organiser. To help you decide which to buy, read our Echo Show 8 review.

Echo Show (2nd gen)

Previously Amazon’s premium device, the Echo Show (2nd gen) boasts a 10″ screen and improved sound. It can also call almost any mobile number hands-free, can hear you across the room or while music is playing, and has a built-in Zigbee hub.

Echo Show 10

Amazon’s newest announcement boasts all the features of the older models, but also a bucketload of clever new tricks on top of the 10.1″ HD screen. The 13MP camera follows you around while on video calls to keep you centre frame, and can also be securely accessed while you’re away to remotely monitor your home. Bear in mind that no UK release date has been set, however – any Prime Day deal would be as a pre-order.

If you miss out on Prime day the Echo Show series will surely be on offer again on Black Friday – check out our Amazon Black Friday deals guide.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

