Get money off Nokia 2720 Flip to mark Silver Surfer Day

Nokia is offering a discount on the Nokia 2720 Flip, created in the retro style for the older customer.

The offer is thanks to National Grandparents Day also known as #SilverSundayUK.

For one week, starting on 1st October (which also happens to be International Day of Older Persons), you can get £10 off from Nokia.com/phones with a promo code: SILVERSURFER

The flip phone is aimed at making things easier for an older user, with a few set functions like an emergency button.

Pressing the emergency button sends a message to five contacts giving details of your location, after which it rings your selected contacts until they answer.

There’s also Google Assistant, ICE (In Case of Emergency)information menu, and a few enhanced features like increased standard alert volume and text size to make sure you don’t miss calls, and messages are easy to read as well as a more durable material.

For more Nokia deals check out Amazon’s Nokia page – there’s the mobile phone for Seniors for £28.99.

If you’re looking for something else the Nokia 8.3 5G is now available to pre-order too. The Nokia 8.3 5G is available to pre-order now at Amazon and O2, and will be shipped from 8th October – and you get £109 worth of accessories free for a limited time.

Nokia’s offer starts 1st October at Nokia.com/phones with promo code: SILVERSURFER.