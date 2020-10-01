Best LEGO deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday
Brick-by-brick instructions to get the best LEGO deals around.
Is there a more timeless toy brand around than Lego?
The interlocking toy bricks have been captivating children the world over since 1949, and seem to have recreated every major film, TV show and national landmark known to man.
After conquering the toy market they have since expanded into movies, video games, and will even have their own Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney Plus – but there’s no replacing the original toy blocks that started it all.
As with every year, Lego is sure to be a must-have item during the Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday rush, but there’s no time to wait until then to get that coveted Lego Death Star – we have the best deals available right now. Just make sure not to step on your brand new purchase!
And if you are a technology lover, don’t forget that Cyber Monday is coming next month and that will be full of deals for the latest gadgets.
LEGO.com
It’s worth checking the lego.com website for their featured offer, which rotates frequently. Currently, you can get a free Super Mushroom Surprise Expansion Set with LEGO Super Mario purchases of £40 or more.
However, there are still several other deals that you can take advantage of. See below:
- Buy Lego Action Battle Hoth Generator Attack for £17.49
- Buy Lego Zombie Cave £16.99
- Buy Lego Sky Police Drone Chase for £15.29
- Buy Lego Star Wars Visual Dictionary for £14.39
- Buy Lego Star Wars Notebook with Gel Pen for £12.79
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Wyldstyle Minifigure Link Watch for £13.99
- Buy The Lego Movie 2 Lucy Keyring for £1.99
Smyths
Smyths has some great deals on classic Lego City and Technic sets:
- Buy the LEGO Technic Car Transporter 2 in 1 Truck Set for £119.99
- Buy the LEGO City Cargo Train RC Battery Powered Set for £149.99
- Buy the LEGO Friends Lighthouse Rescue Center Sea Life Vet Set for £43.99
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Dragster Car to Hot Rod 2in1 Set for £17.99
- Buy the LEGO Technic Pull Back Stunt Show Truck & Bike 2in1 Set for £39.99
Argos
Argos have the brand-new Lego Super Mario sets which are must buy for any Lego and Mario fans.
- Buy the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Senna Model Toy Car for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO Hidden Side Newbury Haunted High School for £64.00
- Buy the LEGO Creator Deep Sea Creatures Toy Shark Playset for £12.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Rainbow Jewellery Stand DIY Craft Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO City Sky Police Drone Chase Toy Helicopter for £14.40
- Buy the LEGO Ninjago Legacy Jungle Raider Building Set for £9.00
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Sith Troopers Battle Pack Building Set for £13.00
- Buy the LEGO DOTS Animal Picture Holders DIY Craft Decor Set for £13.00
Amazon
Amazon has a good mix of Duplo, Star Wars, and Creator lego – including a 41cm high Burj Khalifa replica for anyone feeling brave…
- Buy the LEGO DUPLO Cargo Train for Toddlers for £96.99
- Buy the LEGO Star Wars Wookiee Gunship for £24.99
- Buy the LEGO Construction Police Helicopter in Bag for £4.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator: Log Cabin for £104.99
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Empire State Building for £75.95
- Buy the LEGO Architecture: Burj Khalifa for £179.99
John Lewis
For the Lego collector, John Lewis is a must-visit due to their numerous exclusive sets – including the absolutely monstrous Imperial Star Destroyer, which at over 110cm long is the biggest Lego set ever made. We also have our eye on the impressive looking James Bond Aston Martin!
- Buy the LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer for £649.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Old Trafford – Manchester United for £249.99
- Buy the LEGO City Rocket Assembly & Transport Space Port for £119.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Fiat 500 for £74.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator London Bus for £109.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator Taj Mahal for £299.99
- Buy the LEGO Creator James Bond Aston Martin DB5 for £129.99
