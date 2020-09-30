John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect this year

It’s nearly time for Black Friday 2020 – which means it’s time to get a head start on hunting for the very best deals around.

You can’t go much better than a department store for all your Black Friday deals, with so many offers on every aspect of your life, from fashion and beauty to tech and home furnishings. And you can’t go far wrong with long-standing UK giant, John Lewis.

The department store always has some of the best bargains across the board and the best of the bunch can be snapped up online from the comfort of your very own (John Lewis) sofa.

The department store’s Never Knowingly Undersold policy also means it constantly compares its prices to its competitors – so you won’t have to go much further to find the best price around.

Last year, John Lewis had some impressive Black Friday bargains on offer and, as this year looks set to be the best yet, we’re going to be keeping a close eye on what they have coming up.

Best John Lewis deals from last year

Last year John Lewis had some amazing tech deals among others – take a look below and some are on sale now already:

They do have deals running already, so be sure to look at the John Lewis special offers to see what bargain you can grab.

Best John Lewis tech deals for Black Friday 2020

2020 has been a great year for tech devices, as we’ve seen the new iPad 8 release and Apple Watch 6 release, as well as sell-out PlayStation 5 pre-orders and huge interest in Nintendo Switch deals.

The Apple Event 2020 also brought up iPad Air 4 and Apple Fitness+ and then a week later the Amazon Event 2020 was announced, stirring up excitement around the Alexa and Amazon Echo devices.

John Lewis are sure to have plenty of exciting offers on great products like these for Black Friday and even better savings on pre-existing generations. They’ve even got some great deals right now warming up for the event which you can get your hands on right now:

What to expect from John Lewis on Black Friday?

John Lewis has always been reliable over the last few years for great savings in tech, and we expect Black Friday 2020 to be no different. Of particular interest is their TV deals, as John Lewis offers a five-year guarantee on every model- including the latest in the lines. Most other products also have a two-year guarantee, so look out for more tech savings on laptops, cameras, headphones, and more.

John Lewis also usually offer great deals on accessories such as handbags and watches, as well as home appliances such as fridges, freezers and washing machines – so try and hold out a little bit longer for your replacement!

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexas. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited.

Don’t forget that Amazon still have their Prime Day sale to look forward to which takes place in October.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, and as a sweet bonus you can use your Nectar points too.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as iPads, MacBooks and the rumoured iPhone 12.