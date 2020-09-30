Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

We’re officially in the pre-Black Friday phone release rush.

The Nokia 3.4, the Google Pixel 4A, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition have all seen announcements, and it’s only a matter of time before the iPhone 12 is released upon the world.

There’s plenty of upcoming phones still to come in 2020 – and Carphone Warehouse knows how to do a good deal.

Whether it’s a free console, a subscription to a streaming service, or just a good discount, the mobile phone retailer knows how to provide value for money during the sales.

The retailer tends to wait until the big day to reveal its deals, but looking at last year’s offers we can get a fair idea of what to expect.

Best Carphone Warehouse deals from last year

Carphone Warehouse went big with their deals last year – including a free Nintendo Switch:

Carphone Warehouse Deals 2020

It may not be Black Friday just yet, but there are still plenty of mobile deals to be had. Here are the best Carphone Warehouse deals available right now:

What to expect from Carphone Warehouse on Black Friday

Expect to see similar deals from last year, except on the newest generation of mobiles – such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 4a, and the upcoming iPhone 12.

5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.

With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone.

If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model, then there will still be plenty of deals available – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8.

Carphone Warehouse currently has a flash online sale – so get in quick for some mobile bargains!

You can shop Carphone Warehouse through Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too.

How much is delivery from Carphone Warehouse?

Carphone Warehouse offers free next day delivery seven days a week. They also give you a one-hour delivery window and let you track your delivery on your smartphone! You can find out more about Carphone Warehouse’s delivery options here.

Deliveries will be contact-free – you can find out more about their coronavirus precautions here.

Does Carphone Warehouse offer discounts?

Carphone Warehouse offers discounts to students through Student Beans – which includes an offer to get the iPhone SE 64GB for £29 month with 25GB data on EE.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on 27th November this year – the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition.

Cyber Monday takes place on the following Monday – so 30th November in 2020. Tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse are likely to have great Cyber Monday deals – you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexas. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as deals on the new iPad 8 and iPad Air 4. The already budget Apple Watch SE will likely see some of the lowest prices going for a newly released smartwatch, while the Apple Watch Series 6 will see its first dramatic discount following its launch.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, with great deals on brands such as LEGO, Play-doh, and Frozen for ten weeks. As a sweet bonus, Sainsbury’s shoppers can use Nectar points there too.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually has up to 50 per cent off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Expect a big focus on TVs and consoles, and better yet all products are covered by their Price Match Promise.

Dell

Dell is always great at launching deals early – but that doesn’t mean there won’t be great Dell Black Friday deals on the day itself. Expect deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, 2-in-1 laptops, and more.

EE

EE gave out free Nintendo Switches in some bundles last year, and may well give away a similar product this year. They are also releasing several bundles with BT Sport and Apple Music subscriptions. Either way, expect deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more.

GAME

It’s a big Black Friday for GAME, who will be riding the wave of the PS5 and Xbox Series X release (provided there are any left in stock). Still, expect great deals on upcoming games, accessories, and rock-bottom prices for the PS4 and Xbox One X.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has some big tech deals, with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.

LEGO

One of the biggest toy brands in the world, LEGO has been a top sales item for generations. Expect LEGO Black Friday deals from the LEGO store, as well as Amazon, Argos, Smyths, and John Lewis.

Samsung

Samsung has already had a big year with the release of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 series. With the upcoming release of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, these devices will likely see great Samsung Black Friday deals at the Samsung store, Carphone Warehouse, EE, and more.

Sky

Sky always have generous deals on their NOW TV and Sky TV deals, and you may also be able to get a broadband deal bundled in also. Perfect for watching The Third Day and Succession on the cheap.

Smyths

The toy retailer will likely be a mandatory visit for parents, with great savings on key brands such as Lego and Frozen. However, there will also likely be some great Smyths Black Friday deals on gaming, possibly including the upcoming Xbox Series X and PS5.

Very

Online retailer Very will likely have deals on absolutely everything, from clothing to tech to furniture. They also have a great ‘buy now, pay later’ option, meaning you can spread costly purchases over the span of a year.