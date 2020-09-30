Best Dell Black Friday deals 2020

Everyone needs some sort of computer – especially with working from home set to become the new normal.

Advertisement

So as powerful as the latest iPhone and iPads are, there’s no beating an all-around PC or laptop – and that’s where Dell comes in on Black Friday 2020.

Whether you’re a gamer after the very best graphics, a student looking for a university laptop, or a PC enthusiast eyeing a premium XPS model, there’s truly something for everyone at Dell. Better yet the deals cover the whole range – from fancy two-in-one laptop hybrids to gaming backpacks to old-school desktops.

Black Friday may still be a little way off (27th November) you can expect Dell to run some early Black Friday deals from the first week of November.

There’s everything from Chromebooks to gaming PCs and the Dell XPS 15 laptop. All of which have had price cuts before, so you can grab a Dell laptop or PC at a cheaper price.

Much like fellow retailer Very, Dell has teamed up with Paypal Credit for a scheme allowing you to spread the cost over a year on selected purchases – meaning you can grab a great deal now and not pay until later.

While there may be Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys PC World Black Friday deals and the usual best buy and Walmart offers, Dell’s own website often has competitive deals too.

So to snap up a snazzy new PC ahead of the Black Friday and Prime Day sellouts, here is the best that Dell has to offer.

Laptop Deals

For those after a good old fashioned laptop, Dell has plenty of offers – here are some of the best:

XPS Deals

The XPS line is premium for a reason, boasting the highest resolution displays, exceptional build quality, and powerful features. Many of them also come with a year of Premium Support:

Gaming Deals

For the PC gamer, these laptops come with ultra-fast SSDs, extensive storage, and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics.

Student Discounts

Students are eligible to sign up to Dell Advantage for Students, which offers up to 20 per cent off Dell products throughout your studies. To register you’ll simply need to enter your academic e-mail address on their student page, which once validated will give you a voucher code that can be used on a wide range of Dell products.

Monitor Deals

Every good desktop needs a monitor – and Dell has up to 40% off some great LED-backlit LCDs:

PC Accessories Deals

Keyboards, mice, and even backpacks are on offer:

Gaming Accessories Deals

Hardcore gamers need a decent gaming PC of course, but accessories such as headphones can be the difference between life and death in online warfare. Luckily Dell has some deals to help you out in your next game of Marvel’s Avengers:

2-in-1 laptop deals

If you can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop, then this is the purchase for you – flip to your heart’s content with these 2-in-1 laptops:

Desktop deals

Despite living in the age of laptops, tablets, and high-spec smartphones, the good old fashioned desktop is still going strong, and can now fit an awful lot of power in their bulky frames. So for those who prefer the traditional PC setup, here are the best desktop deals:

Best Dell Black Friday deals 2019

Dell has had some great offers on in previous years (looks at notes), like the Dell Chromebook 11 and Dell Inspiron 15.

Here are a few Dell products to keep your eye on come Black Friday.

Dell Chromebook 11 – was £199.99, on offer £169.99 at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Corei5 8GB RAM – was £649, reduced to £449 at Currys

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 AMD Ryzen 5 8GB RAM – was £599, reduced to £399 at Currys

Dell G3 13 Gaming Laptop Core i5 8GB RAM – was £778.99, reduced to £769 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Core i7 16GB RAM – was £1, 648.99, reduced to £1,379 at Dell

Dell XPS 15 9500 Laptop Core i5-10300H 8GB RAM – was £1,618.99, reduced to £1,349 at Dell

How to get the best Dell Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Dell are one of the best brands for releasing early Black Friday deals, so you may not have to wait until the rush of the big day to snag a great laptop bargain.

Dell usually has deals running throughout November, so it’s worth checking intermittently throughout the month for savings on a particular device you’d like – or we’ll be highlighting the best bargains here if you’re undecided.

Best Dell Cyber Monday deals 2020

As befitting the name, Cyber Monday is more well known for Tech Deals, so we expect Dell to keep a few computing bargains in their back pocket for after the weekend. As the last big sales day before Christmas Dell will likely have a few killer deals that Monday – provided you can hold out throughout November and Black Friday.

Last Cyber Monday saw discounts on Dell’s premium XPS range so PC enthusiasts after a high performance laptop may well want to wait for the online sales day.

Alternatively if you want to get in early, Dell released a voucher code ahead of Black Friday last year to get the savings started early. EARLYBIRD15 allowed users to get a 15 per cent off selected laptops – we expect a similar voucher discount this year, even if the code is slightly different.

Top tips

Check specs

Laptops don’t need ridiculously high specs to be able to perform impressive tasks these days – but do your research, and check what specs are needed for your budget and intended use.

Know the price now before it’s reduced

Retailers occasionally raise the price ahead of Black Friday so it seems like a bigger discount – make sure you know the true worth of the product you would like.

Always keep the receipt if in store and a record if online

It’s very common to find an even better deal on the same product later on in Black Friday – so keep the receipt just in case.

Check our pages

We’ll continually update our deals pages in the lead up to Black Friday and on the big day itself – all the very best bargains in one place.

What do you need to know buying a laptop?

There’s an awful lot of confusing acronyms and options when buying a laptop these days – we’ve broken down some of the key components:

What storage is good?

File sizes are only ever increasing, so it’s lucky most laptops come with pretty generous storage size.

How much storage you need depends exactly what you intend to use the laptop for. Most laptops these days start at 256GB storage, which should be plenty for casual use at home. If you intend on storing large amounts of photos and videos however – 4K media can really add up – then you really ought to be looking at 512GB storage and above.

However if you intend to use your laptop for gaming or running complex programs, then we recommend at least 1TB of storage. Large-scale games such as Cyberpunk 2077 can take up over 100GB of space alone, which will soon be competing for storage with all your other games, programmes and media files.

There’s no need to worry about storage space however – if you run out you can always purchase an external hard drive, or even replace your laptop’s hard drive if you’re feeling tech-y.

If you’re concerned about speed it may be worth shelling out a bit more for SSD storage over a hard drive – this can result in longer battery life, better shock resistance and much faster performance.

What RAM do I need?

RAM stands for Random Access Memory, and essentially stores information the device is currently using so that it can be accessed faster. Basically, the more RAM you have, the faster your laptop will be. RAM usually comes in 4GB for budget notebooks, 8GB for standard laptops and 16GB and above for professional work and dedicated gaming.

However, there’s no need to go overboard with RAM – for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web, streaming Netflix and video calls 8GB will be plenty. RAM becomes more important when it comes to gaming or running complex software, in which case you might want to look at 16GB and above.

If you really want to nitpick you can also look at RAM speeds, which are measured in megahertz (MHz). Most speeds vary between 2,133MHz and 3,000MHz, while a few have peaked at 4,000MHz. However unless you’re serious about performance an incremental increase in speed won’t make much noticeable difference – it’s far more important you get the right RAM memory.

What graphics and display are good?

Most laptops come in full high-definition (FHD) as standard which is a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and more than enough pixels for the average user. However for those who aren’t too concerned about pixel count, lower resolutions are available, which will not only lower the price but may also run faster with fewer pixels to power.

For those who use their laptop for a lot of media playback and wish to future-proof, then 4K ultra-HD is slowly becoming more mainstream and available on most streaming services. However gamers especially will want to check the laptop’s specs – 4K can really take a toll on the components.

Gamers will also want to have a look at the GPU – most laptops have an integrated GPU, which is fine for casual gaming and day-to-day tasks. However if you want to play some bigger-scale games, you’ll need a discrete GPU.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology hub.