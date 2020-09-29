Where can you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite? Here are the retailers with stock

There is a good chance you considered buying the Nintendo Switch Lite multiple times during lockdown, only to find it out of stock. Luckily, the furore around the handheld console seems to have subsided – for now.

The latest video game console from the Japanese electronics company flew off the shelves during quarantine, to the point where the original Nintendo Switch sold out at major retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis – and the Switch Lite was becoming scarce, too.

It’s hardly surprising – not only have people had plenty of spare time on their hands but new Nintendo Switch games such as Animal Crossing have taken over the internet, and indeed the waking hours of many gamers’ lives.

And, while stock levels have begun to return to normal, the Nintendo Switch Lite remains incredibly popular. After all, we are all still spending a lot more time at home (and that doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon).

Here are the best places to grab a Nintendo Switch Lite while you can.

Nintendo UK Store

In times of low stock, it makes sense to go straight to the source – the Nintendo UK Store not only has the now-rare Nintendo Switch Lite in stock but has a choice of coral, yellow, grey and turquoise at £199.99. You can add a game and accessory too from an extra £50. Move fast though – they might not be around for long.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Nintendo UK Store for £199

Argos

Along with having both the original Switch and Switch Lite currently in stock, Argos also has a selection of cases, controllers and accessories on sale. The best include Ring Fit Adventure and an Animal Crossing Lite case.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Argos for £199.99

John Lewis

John Lewis is still currently struggling to keep the Nintendo Switch in stock on their website, but they do have the Nintendo Switch Lite available in all four colours. The retailer also has a selection of games including Minecraft Dungeons, Animal Crossing and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at John Lewis for £199

GAME

GAME offers one of the biggest ranges of Nintendo Switch bundles. As well as buying the Nintendo Switch Lite on its own, it can also be bought with games such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Pokemon Sword and The Witcher 3.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at GAME for £199.99

Very

The good news – Very has the Nintendo Switch Lite in stock. The bad news – they also don’t have the turquoise model. Very has both the grey and yellow models available for £199.

You can also get the console with The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for £239.99. If you’re planning on buying a lot of Switch games, then check out our best memory cards for the Nintendo Switch.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at Very for £199.99

Laptops Direct

eBay

Laptops Direct offers fewer bundles than most retailers on this list but the coral edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available for £199.97.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite at laptopsdirect.co.uk for £199.97

Amazon

Along with various accessories, Amazon now has all four colourways in stock. The console on its own will cost £199, but there also a huge number of game bundles on offer including Animal Crossing, Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Get a Nintendo Switch Lite Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at Amazon for £238.99

Order the Nintendo Switch Lite Coral

The Coral Edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is the latest colour to be launched in the collection, having been released during lockdown on 24th April. Naturally this meant the console quickly went out of stock but it has slowly become more readily available in the last couple of months.

This colourway is now being sold by a variety of retailers including Nintendo UK Store, Amazon, John Lewis and Argos.

Not sure which Nintendo console to buy? Here is our comparison on the Nintendo Switch vs Lite.