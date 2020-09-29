Best Very deals ahead of Black Friday
We've found some very, very good deals.
Very aren’t always the first retailer you might think of when it comes to tech products, which means they’re often one of the last to go out of stock and are a great place to keep an eye on for those sell-out products and releases.
Very may be one of the newer brands on the online marketplace, but they still know how to do a good old fashioned sale, too.
Not only do they offer free next day delivery and free returns, but they also offer a great buy now pay later option – meaning you can spread your payments out over a period of up to 12 months. This is ideal for some of those higher-ticket items such as phones, TVs and game consoles which you might need to pay off in installments.
Better yet, they also offer some great credit back deals when you shop this way – so you may well get a better offer way ahead of the chaotic Black Friday deals.
There are always pages and pages of deals at Very, so we’ve sifted through to find some of the best Very deals available right now.
Here are some of their best discounts and credit back deals, on everything from Apple Airpods to Samsung TVs:
Up to 30% off electricals
Electricals and tech always see some of the best deals – and Very currently has a very generous 30 per cent discount on some huge products. So whether you’re after the latest smartphone, a new home appliance, trendy wireless earphones, or just a massive TV, Very has you covered.
We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below, or you can see their entire list of electrical deals.
- LG (75UN8100) 75 inch, Ultra HD 4K, HDR, Smart TV for £1099 (save £700)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Black 512Gb for £669 (save £330)
- Samsung 55 inch, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, Quantam Processor, HDR 1000, Smart TV for £999 (save £300)
- SharkLift-Away Upright Vacuum for £154 (save £115.99)
- LG SL8YG Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Sound Bar for £499 (save £100)
- Solo Pro Beats by Dr Dre for £189 (save £80)
- Dynamic Next 8kg Load, 1600 Spin Washing Machine with One Touch for £299.99 (save £70)
- JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker for £109 (save £50)
- Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case for £136 (save £23)
Samsung deals
Very currently has deals going on the popular Samsung Galaxy range – so whether you’re shopping for a new mobile, tablet, watch, or a newfangled “phablet”, there are discounts all round.
- 15% off selected Galaxy Note20 Ultra bundles
- Get an extra £50 back when you buy a Galaxy Tab 7 and trade in a selected item
- 15% off selected Galaxy Watch 3 bundles
- 10% back on selected TVs and mobile phones (£299 or more) when selecting 9 months Buy Now Pay Later – enter code Q4RPF at checkout. Representative 39.9% APR variable.
