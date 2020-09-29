Best Samsung deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday
No need to wait for Cyber Monday to get the latest Androids.
Samsung has come a long way in the mobile phone market, even giving Apple’s iPhones a run for their money with its high-spec S series. Samsung also offer a great range of mid-range phones, with something to suit everyone’s taste.
The tech giant’s hot new phones this year are the flagship Galaxy S20 as well as the “phablet”, the Note20. With so many new products coming onto the market and a backlog of great devices already lined up, we’re expecting to see some great deals on Amazon Prime Day and into Black Friday for the upcoming 2020 sales events.
Plus, with Samsung’s new flip phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, available to pre-order now, we are already seeing some significant discounts on even the flagship phones – and we’re still a good few months away from Cyber Monday.
Best Samsung deals
For those who just can’t wait or have a contract expiring soon, we’ve hunted down some of the best Samsung deals you can get your hands on right now.
If you want to shop around, we’ve also picked out the best EE, Carphone Warehouse and iPhone 11 deals and the Apple users among you will want to keep an eye on the recent iPhone 12 release, too.
Take a look at our pick of the top Samsung deals below, now:
Samsung Galaxy S20
The company’s flagship mobile, Samsung skipped a few numbers after the S10 to bring us the seriously impressive Galaxy S20. One of the best phones on the market, this new model boasts 5G support, a stunning 120hz display, and some very high-spec cameras – the Ultra model even has a 108MP rear camera.
You have a choice to make when it comes to the S20 – standard model, the S20+ with a faster processor and larger screen, and the S20 Ultra with an even bigger screen and improved cameras.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – Carphone Warehouse, 54GB data, £36.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – mobiles.co.uk, 20GB data, £38 a month, £125 upfront
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Three, 30GB data, £49 monthly with 6 months half price, £49 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB – Amazon, upfront for £842.19
- Claim a free Galaxy Watch Active when you buy a 5G Samsung Galaxy S20, plus 4 months of ad-free YouTube – Samsung
- Claim a Galaxy S20 or up to £400 cashback when you buy a 2020 QLED 8K TV – Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S10
The Samsung Galaxy S10 still packs plenty of power and has gotten a nice discount since its successor launched. The S10 comes with a large Infinity-O screen, wireless powersharing, and several still-impressive rear cameras.
Again, there’s a choice – the standard S10 model, the budget S10 Lite, and the S10+ with a larger screen and bigger battery.
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – mobiles.co.uk, 75GB data, £41 per month, £24.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – Virgin, 3GB data, £27 per month, no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – O2, 15GB data, £39.59 monthly, £30 upfront (includes choice of free subscription to Audible, Disney+ and more)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – Amazon, £575 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Note20
The latest in Samsung’s line of “phablets”, this powerful phone-tablet hybrid offers 5G support, an improved S-Pen, and a strong camera setup.
Again there is a choice – the standard Note20, or the Ultra model with a larger, 120hz display, a choice of storage, and a 108MP main camera.
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 256GB – Samsung, £849 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 256GB – Carphone Warehouse, 72GB data, £43 per month, £99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 256GB – O2, 90GB data, £60.92 per month, £30 upfront (includes choice of free subscription to Audible, Disney+ and more)
- Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 5G – Three, Unlimited data, £39 per month, £99 upfront
Samsung Galaxy A41
For those happy with a lower-spec phone, the Galaxy A4 series comes at some great prices. The A41, in particular, comes with a detailed 6.1″ Infinity-U Display, triple rear cameras – including a depth and ultra-wide lenses – and a decent Octa-core processor.
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – Carphone Warehouse, 4GB data, £18.99 per month, no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – mobiles.co.uk, 30GB data, £19 per month (with cashback deal), no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – Tesco mobile, 500MB data, £16.49 per month, no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – O2, 15GB data, £28.92 per month, £20 upfront cost
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
They’re still a bit on the pricey side, but the foldable phone is slowly gaining traction – and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the best out there. Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, faster performance, and improved cameras.
