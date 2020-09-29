Best broadband deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

We use broadband now more than ever before, with schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually. If there’s one thing we’ve really learned from lockdown, it is that the majority of us really value our internet access for connection to the outside world.

Whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have fast broadband for the best price. However, finding the best offer isn’t always quite so straight forward,

That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and have hunted down all of the best broadband deals across a range of suppliers, so you don’t have to.

And of course, you’re not just buying broadband these days. If play your cards right, you could also snag a free Apple TV 4K, a Sky TV package or a year of Amazon Prime, depending on the offer you manage to snap up.

The most important thing we deals is to act quickly, as the offers are usually only available for short periods and may have limited capacity. When choosing broadband, you’ll also need to check what is available in your area, as there could be variations depending on your post code.

Best broadband deals

Last year, we saw Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales take prices at the likes of Sky, Vodaphone and BT to as low as £22.99 a month and we’re expected big things from the 2020 sales events.

However, you don’t need to wait until then to access staggering savings, beat the Black Friday rush, and check out the very best broadband deals available right now, below.

BT Superfast Fibre and Wi-fi deals

BT is offering great deals for anyone looking to add complete Wi-fi for internet in every room in the house and if not, they’ll give you £100 back.

Vodafone Broadband deals

Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of the streaming service Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. You’ll also get £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon. Sweet.

Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube, an alternative to conventional broadband which instead works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi. If you live an area not covered by superfast broadband, this may well be the answer to your buffering problems:

You can also get £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.

Sky Broadband deals

SKY

Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.

Plusnet Broadband deals

Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers:

Plusnet also has phone plans as part of their broadband bundles, which also includes evening and weekend UK and Mobile Calls:

If you’re after unlimited UK and mobile calls, Plusnet also has you covered:

TalkTalk Broadband deals

TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom – and these speeds come at some great value prices. All their deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022:

For those who love a good bundle, there’s also a fibre TV package that comes with Faster Fibre Broadband, a TalkTalk TV box and a year of Amazon Prime:

Post Office Broadband deals

If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17.00 a month will get you an average speed of 11mb on a 12-month contract. For something a bit faster:

Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.

