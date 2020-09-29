Best broadband deals ahead of Black Friday 2020
Stream yourself silly with some of the cheapest internet around.
We use broadband now more than ever before, with schools, workplaces, socialising and more now all taking place virtually. If there’s one thing we’ve really learned from lockdown, it is that the majority of us really value our internet access for connection to the outside world.
Whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have fast broadband for the best price. However, finding the best offer isn’t always quite so straight forward,
That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you and have hunted down all of the best broadband deals across a range of suppliers, so you don’t have to.
And of course, you’re not just buying broadband these days. If play your cards right, you could also snag a free Apple TV 4K, a Sky TV package or a year of Amazon Prime, depending on the offer you manage to snap up.
The most important thing we deals is to act quickly, as the offers are usually only available for short periods and may have limited capacity. When choosing broadband, you’ll also need to check what is available in your area, as there could be variations depending on your post code.
Best broadband deals
Last year, we saw Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales take prices at the likes of Sky, Vodaphone and BT to as low as £22.99 a month and we’re expected big things from the 2020 sales events.
However, you don’t need to wait until then to access staggering savings, beat the Black Friday rush, and check out the very best broadband deals available right now, below.
BT Superfast Fibre and Wi-fi deals
BT is offering great deals for anyone looking to add complete Wi-fi for internet in every room in the house and if not, they’ll give you £100 back.
Vodafone Broadband deals
Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of the streaming service Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. You’ll also get £75 voucher to spend at a choice of locations including Zizzi and Amazon. Sweet.
- Get Superfast 1 Extra with 10 Mbps, free Apple Tv and year of Apple TV+ for £31 a month
- Get Superfast Extra 2 with 20 Mbps, free Apple TV and year of Apple TV+ for £33 a month
- Get Gigafast 900 with 900Mbps, free Apple TV 4K and free year of Apple TV+ for £51 a month
Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube, an alternative to conventional broadband which instead works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi. If you live an area not covered by superfast broadband, this may well be the answer to your buffering problems:
- Get GigaCube with 100GB of data a month for £30 a month
- Get GigaCube with 200GB of data a month for £40 a month
- Get GigaCube with unlimited data for £50 a month
You can also get £25 Amazon gift card when you refer a friend.
Sky Broadband deals
Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.
- Get Essential Broadband and Sky TV at 11Mbps for £38 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband & Sky TV at 59Mbps for £39 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband, Sky TV & Netflix at 59Mbps for £43 a month
- Get Supercharged: Superfast Broadband, Sports & Cinema for £64 a month
You can also check out the best Sky TV deals.
Plusnet Broadband deals
Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers:
- Get Unlimited Broadband at 10mbps for £18.99 a month for 18 months and £0 activation fee
- Get Unlimited Fibre with 36mbps for £22.99 a month for 12 months and £0 activation fee
- Get Unlimited Fibre Extra with 66mbps for £25.99 a month for 12 months and £o activation fee
Plusnet also has phone plans as part of their broadband bundles, which also includes evening and weekend UK and Mobile Calls:
- Get Unlimited Broadband at 10mbps for £23.99 a month for 12 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre with 36mbps for £23.99 a month for 18 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre Extra with 66mbps for £25.99 a month for 18 months and £0 activation fee
If you’re after unlimited UK and mobile calls, Plusnet also has you covered:
- Get Unlimited Broadband at 10mbps and unlimited calls for £23.99 a month for 18 months and £0 activation fee
- Get Unlimited Fibre with 36mbps and unlimited calls for £27.99 a month for 12 months and £0 activation fee
- Get Unlimited Fibre Extra with 66mbps and unlimited calls for £30.99 a month for 12 months and £0 activation fee
TalkTalk Broadband deals
TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom – and these speeds come at some great value prices. All their deals come with line rental, unlimited usage, no set-up fee and a fixed price until 2022:
- Fast Broadband with 38mbps for £23.50 a month for 18 months
- Get Superfast Fibre with 67mbps for £26 a month for 18 months
- Get Faster 150 Fibre at 145mbps for £32 a month for 18 months
For those who love a good bundle, there’s also a fibre TV package that comes with Faster Fibre Broadband, a TalkTalk TV box and a year of Amazon Prime:
Post Office Broadband deals
If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17.00 a month will get you an average speed of 11mb on a 12-month contract. For something a bit faster:
- Unlimited Fibre Broadband at 38mbps for £23.50 a month
- Fibre Broadband Plus at 67mbps for £27.50 a month
Post Office customers also get F-Secure SAFE internet security free for 6 months.
For more tech news check out our Technology section.