AO.com Black Friday deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

The digital store Appliances Online, or AO as it is now known, has come a long way in recent years to cement its place as one of the top tech as well as appliance providers.

You’re as likely to find a great deal on a brand new TV or smart speaker as you are a coffee machine or washing machine – all of which we expect to be on sale during Black Friday 2020.

AO are a great one-stop shop, whether you want to try out the latest cordless vacuum cleaner, get a new work-from-home laptop or treat yourself to a 4K TV, AO has you covered for tech appliances big or small.

And the best part? A price match promise, free delivery, and a 100-day returns policy is all included with your purchases, so there’ll be no buyers’ regret this time.

The online appliance experts also regularly offer great savings and discounts, even outside of events like Black Friday. Below, we take you through some of the best deals from last year’s event, what to expect from Black Friday 2020 and point you towards the offers you can get your hands on right now.

Best AO.com deals from last year

There were a few highlights in the AO Black Friday deals last year, including:

Best AO deals available now

Black Friday might not be here just yet, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t exciting savings to be had right now. We’ve tracked down some of the best AO deals available now, so take a look at our top picks below:

What to expect from AO.com on Black Friday

AO has already launched a Black Friday page – and although there are no deals just yet, it gives us a good idea of what to expect.

AO is always a place to turn to for appliances on Black Friday – in the past, they have had decent discounts on washing machines, fridge freezers, stand mixers, vacuum cleaners, and much, much more.

However AO is far more than just an appliance store now, and will also have some great tech deals – last year saw some great TV and console bargains in particular, as well as laptops, tablets, and smart speakers. We may even see some deals on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the latest Amazon Echo range.

Better yet, delivery is free on AO provided you can wait a few days!

Last year AO used discount codes for additional savings – check back here nearer the time and we will update the page with codes as soon as we have them.

Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?

Yes – much like Currys PC World, AO offers price match across all UK retailers. Make sure you have your evidence – a link, a screengrab, the website name – then simply give AO a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexa devices. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music, and Kindle Unlimited.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as Black Friday Apple deals on the newly released iPad 8, iPad Air 4, Apple Watch Series 6, and Apple Watch SE. The already budget iPhone SE will likely see some of the lowest iPhone prices going, while the rumoured iPhone 12 will see its first dramatic discount following its launch.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, with great deals on brands such as LEGO, Play-doh, and Frozen for ten weeks. As a sweet bonus, Sainsbury’s shoppers can use your Nectar points there too.

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Expect a big focus on TVs and consoles, and better yet all products are covered by their Price Match Promise.

EE

EE gave out free Nintendo Switches in some bundles last year, and may well give away a similar product this year. They are also releasing several bundles with BT Sport and Apple Music subscriptions. Either way, expect deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse gave out free Nintendo Switches and streaming subscriptions in bundles last year – expect similar freebies this time around. Either way, Carphone Warehouse always provides great value in their contracts, whether you’re after an iPhone 12 or a Samsung Galaxy.

DELL

Expect every kind of PC there is will have some sort of deal at DELL – from gaming laptops to 2-in-1 tablets and even the good old desktop. Expect DELL Black Friday deals on monitors, accessories, and servers too.

GAME

As the name implies GAME will have many of the latest video games on offer, from Watch Dogs Legion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Cyberpunk 2077. However, this will be a bigger Black Friday than usual for GAME who will be selling the much-anticipated PS5 and Xbox Series X in some great bundles – or possibly even with a discount.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.

LEGO

LEGO has been a staple of Christmas shopping for decades and is soon becoming a hallmark of the Black Friday sales too. Both Lego.com, Amazon, Smyths, Argos, and John Lewis will likely have featured LEGO deals, on everything from LEGO Creator to LEGO Star Wars and more.

Samsung

It’s been a big year for Samsung, having launched the Galaxy Note20 and the Galaxy S20 with more upcoming phones on the way. Expect Samsung Black Friday deals from the Samsung website, as well as EE, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Currys, and more.

Smyths

Smyths will of course have deals on all the latest toy crazes and board games, from Disney to Fortnite to Barbie. However, they also have a strong gaming section, meaning there may well be some next-gen bargains.

Sky

Sky will, of course, be offering deals on their TV and NOW TV packages – allowing you to see all the latest blockbuster movies, prestige TV shows, and sporting action on the cheap. Expect some broadband bundle deals also.

Very

Online retailer Very usually has deals on a whole range of items, from tech and gaming to clothes and furniture. They also have a great buy now pay later option, meaning you can grab a Black Friday bargain without spending a penny – and then spread the cost out over a year.

