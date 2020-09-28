NOW TV Black Friday deals 2020: best offers and what to expect
Get prestige television for some modest prices.
Bringing together the best of Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, and Sky TV, NOW TV is a streaming service unlike any other.
With Premier League football, the latest blockbuster movies and all the latest HBO shows under one roof, NOW TV truly has something for everyone.
However, if you’re a fan of all three these passes can quickly add up – so is there a cheaper way to watch the latest and greatest in entertainment?
Well, the answer is looking hopeful.
Were there NOW TV deals last year?
NOW TV started their deals early last year, with the best offers being bundles of several passes in one:
- 3 months entertainment and sky cinema for £29.99 (save 50 per cent)
- 12 months entertainment and sky cinema for £99 (save over 60 per cent)
- Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1 month bundle – was £20.98, now £14.99 (save 29 per cent)
- Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids Pass 1 month bundle – was £24.97, now £16.99 (save 32 per cent)
- Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass 1 month bundle – was £20.97, now £19.99 (save 35 per cent)
What NOW TV deals will there be this year?
We expect similar deals to last year – namely bundles of passes on offer together, with the biggest savings found on the 12-month packages.
Last year also saw the entertainment pass chucked into console bundles at GAME, meaning you could get a 2-in-1 deal if you’re after an Xbox One or PS4 deal – and possibly even with the PS5 and Xbox Series X too.
NOW TV passes were also appropriately bundled with the NOW TV stick, which also saw discounts of up to 50 per cent.
Are they any NOW TV deals ahead of Black Friday?
The big NOW TV deal at the moment is on the Sky Sports pass – just in time for the return of the Premier League:
- Get Sky Sports Month Pass for £25 a month (was £33.99)
However, if you’re looking for a way to stream NOW TV hits such as I Hate Suzie to your TV, there are also some NOW TV stick deals:
NOW Stick only
NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 month Sky Cinema Pass
NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment & Sports Pass
NOW TV Smart Stick with 5 Months Kids Pass
NOW TV Smart Stick with 1 Month Sky Sports Pass
NOW TV Smart Stick with 3 month Sky Cinema Pass
