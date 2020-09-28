Accessibility Links

Disney+ Black Friday deals 2020: Will Disney’s streaming service go on sale?

It would be perfect timing for The Mandalorian Season 2.

Disney + logo is seen displayed on TV screen in this illustration photo taken in Poland on July 16, 2020. On-Demand streaming services gained popularity and new subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo Illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Disney+ has only been around for a few months, but it’s made quite the impact.

With over 50million subscribers worldwide and huge global hits such as The Mandalorian and Hamilton under their belt, Disney+ has given Netflix and Prime Video a serious run for their money.

It’s clear Disney+ is here to stay, and will only get bigger with the launch of their Marvel shows – so will there be a way to watch all those weekly episodes at a discount?

Streaming services don’t always see Black Friday deals – but there could be options.

Was Disney+ on offer last Black Friday?

Sadly for us UK viewers, Disney+ wasn’t available last Black Friday as it launched here on the 24th March 2020. However, it was available in the US last November – where it got a Cyber Monday deduction of $10 off the annual subscription, bringing the total down to $59.99.

What to expect from Disney+ on Black Friday 2020

We’re in uncharted territory here as Disney+ faces its first UK Black Friday – but expect any deals to be on the yearly subscription to entice you into becoming a Disney loyalist. £10 off similar to the US deal seems likely – bringing the total to £49.99, a price Disney previously offered UK customers if you pre-ordered the annual subscription.

O2 also has a deal offering up to 12 months free Disney+ with their latest plans, so if you’re also after one of 2020’s new upcoming phones this could be a perfect 2-in-1 deal.

Are there any Disney+ deals ahead of Black Friday?

O2 Disney deal
O2 Disney deal
o2/Disney

You can subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 per month or if you’re after a saving paying £59.99 for the full year will save you £12 overall.

Alternatively, if you’re after a new phone also O2 has the following deals:

