  3. Best Dell Black Friday deals 2020

Best Dell Black Friday deals 2020

There are great offers on all things PC and tech at Dell for Black Friday 2020

DELL Black Friday

Everyone needs some sort of computer – especially with working from home set to become the new normal.

So as powerful as the latest iPhone and iPads are, there’s no beating an all-around PC or laptop – and that’s where Dell comes in on Black Friday 2020.

Whether you’re a gamer after the very best graphics, a student looking for a university laptop, or a PC enthusiast eyeing a premium XPS model, there’s truly something for everyone at Dell. Better yet the deals cover the whole range – from fancy two-in-one laptop hybrids to gaming backpacks to old-school desktops.

Black Friday may still be a little way off (27th November) you can expect Dell to run some early Black Friday deals from the first week of November.

There’s everything from Chromebooks to gaming pcs and the Dell XPS 15 laptop. All of which have had price cuts before, so you can grab a Dell laptop or PC at a cheaper price.

Much like fellow retailer Very, Dell has teamed up with Paypal Credit for a scheme allowing you to spread the cost over a year on selected purchases – meaning you can grab a great deal now and not pay until later.

While there may be Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys PC World Black Friday deals and the usual best buy and Walmart offers, Dell’s own website often has competitive deals too.

So to snap up a snazzy new PC ahead of the Black Friday and Prime Day sellouts, here is the best that Dell has to offer.

Laptop Deals

Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop
Dell

For those after a good old fashioned laptop, Dell has plenty of offers – here are some of the best:

XPS Deals

Dell
Dell

The XPS line is premium for a reason, boasting the highest resolution displays, exceptional build quality, and powerful features. Many of them also come with a year of Premium Support:

Gaming Deals

Dell
Dell

For the PC gamer, these laptops come with ultra-fast SSDs, extensive storage, and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics.

Student Discounts

Students are eligible to sign up to Dell Advantage for Students, which offers up to 20% off  Dell products throughout your studies. To register you’ll simply need to enter your academic e-mail address on their student page, which once validated will give you a voucher code that can be used on a wide range of Dell products.

Monitor Deals

Dell
Dell

Every good desktop needs a monitor – and Dell has some great LED-backlit LCDs on offer:

PC Accessories Deals

A computer mouse is seen alongside a computer keyboard in this photo illustration taken in Washington, DC, November 21, 2016.Almost half of US internet users say they have been a victim of online harassment or abuse ranging from name-calling to stalking to physical threats, a survey showed November 21, 2016. Women, the under-30s, and people identifying as lesbian, gay, or bisexual were all more likely to experience such harassment -- and were also more likely to self-censor what they post online as a result, researchers found.More than a third (36 percent) had suffered
/ AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Keyboards, mice, and even backpacks are on offer:

Gaming Accessories Deals

Arctis 1 For Playstation

Hardcore gamers need a decent gaming PC of course, but accessories such as headphones can be the difference between life and death in online warfare. Luckily Dell has some deals to help you out in your next game of Marvel’s Avengers:

2-in-1 laptop deals

Dell
Dell

If you can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop, then this is the purchase for you – flip to your heart’s content with these 2-in-1 laptops:

Desktop deals

Argos, TG
Argos, TG

Despite living in the age of laptops, tablets, and high-spec smartphones, the good old fashioned desktop is still going strong, and can now fit an awful lot of power in their bulky frames. So for those who prefer the traditional PC setup, here are the best desktop deals:

For more tech news check out our Technology hub.

