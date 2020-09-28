Best Dell Black Friday deals 2020
There are great offers on all things PC and tech at Dell for Black Friday 2020
Everyone needs some sort of computer – especially with working from home set to become the new normal.
So as powerful as the latest iPhone and iPads are, there’s no beating an all-around PC or laptop – and that’s where Dell comes in on Black Friday 2020.
Whether you’re a gamer after the very best graphics, a student looking for a university laptop, or a PC enthusiast eyeing a premium XPS model, there’s truly something for everyone at Dell. Better yet the deals cover the whole range – from fancy two-in-one laptop hybrids to gaming backpacks to old-school desktops.
Black Friday may still be a little way off (27th November) you can expect Dell to run some early Black Friday deals from the first week of November.
There’s everything from Chromebooks to gaming pcs and the Dell XPS 15 laptop. All of which have had price cuts before, so you can grab a Dell laptop or PC at a cheaper price.
Much like fellow retailer Very, Dell has teamed up with Paypal Credit for a scheme allowing you to spread the cost over a year on selected purchases – meaning you can grab a great deal now and not pay until later.
While there may be Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys PC World Black Friday deals and the usual best buy and Walmart offers, Dell’s own website often has competitive deals too.
So to snap up a snazzy new PC ahead of the Black Friday and Prime Day sellouts, here is the best that Dell has to offer.
Laptop Deals
For those after a good old fashioned laptop, Dell has plenty of offers – here are some of the best:
- Buy New Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop for £699 (save £119.99)
- Buy New Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop for £819 (save £69.99)
- Buy Inspiron 15 7000 Laptop from £1049 (save £169.99)
XPS Deals
The XPS line is premium for a reason, boasting the highest resolution displays, exceptional build quality, and powerful features. Many of them also come with a year of Premium Support:
- Buy XPS 13 Laptop for £1,129.00 (save £139.99)
- Buy New XPS 13 Laptop for £1,258.99 (save £159.99)
- Buy New XPS 15 for £1,798.99 (save £219.99)
Gaming Deals
For the PC gamer, these laptops come with ultra-fast SSDs, extensive storage, and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics.
- Buy Dell G3 3500 Gaming Laptop from £769 (save £19.99)
- Buy New Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop from £1,119 (save £99.99)
- Buy New Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop from £1,199 (save £19.99)
Student Discounts
Students are eligible to sign up to Dell Advantage for Students, which offers up to 20% off Dell products throughout your studies. To register you’ll simply need to enter your academic e-mail address on their student page, which once validated will give you a voucher code that can be used on a wide range of Dell products.
Monitor Deals
Every good desktop needs a monitor – and Dell has some great LED-backlit LCDs on offer:
- Buy Dell S2721DGF monitor for £389 (save £97.51)
- Buy Dell P2419H monitor for £160.80 (save £55.80)
- Buy Dell SE2216H monitor for £89.99 (save £44.11)
PC Accessories Deals
Keyboards, mice, and even backpacks are on offer:
- Buy Dell Gaming Backpack for £46.48 (save £26.47)
- Buy Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for £78.19 (save £38.81)
- Buy Dell Dock for £181.79 (save £91.58)
Gaming Accessories Deals
Hardcore gamers need a decent gaming PC of course, but accessories such as headphones can be the difference between life and death in online warfare. Luckily Dell has some deals to help you out in your next game of Marvel’s Avengers:
- Buy Dell Alienware Gaming Keyboard: AW510K from £134.39 (save £8.40)
- Buy Alienware Wireless Gaming Headset: AW988 from £172.79 (save £8.40)
- Buy Dell Alienware M15 Sleeve 15″ from £37.67 (save £8.40)
2-in-1 laptop deals
If you can’t decide between a tablet or a laptop, then this is the purchase for you – flip to your heart’s content with these 2-in-1 laptops:
- Buy Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Laptop for £899 (save £19.99)
- Buy XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop from £1,349 (save £169.99)
Desktop deals
Despite living in the age of laptops, tablets, and high-spec smartphones, the good old fashioned desktop is still going strong, and can now fit an awful lot of power in their bulky frames. So for those who prefer the traditional PC setup, here are the best desktop deals:
- Buy New Inspiron Small Desktop for £349 (save £19.99)
- Buy New Inspiron 24 5000 All-in-One Desktop from £829.99 (save £19.99)
- Buy Inspiron 27 7000 All-in-One from £1,099 (save £19.99)
