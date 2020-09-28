Amazon Prime deals 2020: Best offers for Amazon’s subscription service

Amazon Prime has come a long way.

Advertisement

Originally just a subscription for faster delivery, the Prime umbrella now incorporates a streaming service, an eBook platform, a music service, and deal advantages. Oh, and it has an entire day (Amazon Prime Day) named after it.

That’s an awful lot of benefits – but can you get them on offer? Well if you time it right, yes you can…

Was Amazon Prime on offer last year?

Yes! Amazon always pushes it’s own products and services heavily on Black Friday – and Amazon Prime is no different. Last year Amazon offered three months of Prime for £11.99 – that’s nearly 50 per cent off.

Will Amazon Prime be on sale on Black Friday 2020?

It’s very likely that Amazon Prime will see some sort of offer – likely a reduced price for a set amount of months again. However, the best deals are found on Amazon’s spin-off subscriptions – last year saw Kindle unlimited for free, the Starzplay and Hayu Channels free trials, and the Music Unlimited for £0.99. Amazon’s devices also saw up to 55 per cent off.

It’s usually worth buying Amazon Prime ahead of Black Friday anyway – Prime members get 30 minutes early access to Lightning Deals, which are of limited quantity.

Are there any Amazon Prime deals ahead of Black Friday?

Students can get a free 6 month trial of Amazon Prime, then pay half price afterward. It includes student exclusive deals such as 10% off textbooks, fashion, and other student essentials. Otherwise Prime is £7.99 a month or £79 a year.

It may be worth checking back nearer Prime Day for an Amazon Prime deal, as Amazon will surely want to boost member numbers ahead of the big day. There are several deals on Amazon devices now, however, including discounts on Kindles, Fire Sticks, and Echo devices.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.