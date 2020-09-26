Audible Black Friday deals 2020: Will Amazon’s audiobook service go on sale?

When it comes to Amazon subscription services, everyone knows about Prime Video – though less know about their terrific audiobook and podcast platform Audible.

Audible first started back in 1995 in the days of MP3 players that could hold a few hours of audio – but nowadays as part of Amazon, Audible is now a subscription service with access to hundreds of thousands of audiobooks.

Under the current model, audiobooks can be purchased individually, or with credits that come monthly with the subscription – but with Black Friday right around the corner, this could be the perfect chance to get a few months free and scoop up several new audio adventures. If you’re new to the audiobook service, our guide to how Audible works might come in handy.

Here are the chances of an Audible deal this Black Friday:

Were there Audible deals last year?

Yes! Amazon pushed its subscription services and devices heavily last year – resulting in some great deals. New Audible customers could get their first 4 months of Audible for £3.99 per month (down from £7.99) – that’s 50 per cent off.

Will Audible be on sale on Black Friday 2020?

Going by Amazon’s track record there will almost certainly be some form of Audible deal this Black Friday. Expect a similar deal to last year with a discounted price for new customers, or maybe even a few months free. Earlier this year saw Amazon offer 3 months of Audible for 99p – an offer they may well repeat.

Are there any Audible deals now?

New members can get a 30-day free trial that comes with two free audiobooks. You can buy audiobooks without subscribing to the monthly service, however, though members get exclusive deals.

