Best PlayStation VR deals: cheap gaming bundles available now

If you want to take your gaming to the next level, you can immerse yourself in virtual reality with the PlayStation VR headset and devices- the future of gaming is here. There are a number of games you can play and enjoy and, if you’ve got a PlayStation already, then you’re almost set to go.

The recently announced PlayStation 5 will be continuing to explore VR and, with the power behind that console, we can only imagine how incredible the experience will be once the next-generation is up and running and developers really test what it can do- it is definitely a good time to invest in the world of virtual reality.

The PlayStation VR headset is essentially a giant pair of wrap-around sunglasses, which give the impression that you’re surrounded by the world of the game. Add-ons like the move controllers or aim controller can track your hand movements and double up as items like a gun to feel like you’re really in on the action.

The futuristic device fits in well with the tech-heavy 2020 we’ve been experiencing so far. We’ve had the PS5 release and flurry of PS5 pre-orders, as well as seeing the iPad 8 release, iPad Air 4, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Watch 6 release at the Apple Event 2020. Earlier in the year, we were inundated with the ongoing Nintendo Switch deals, and this autumn has plenty more to offer ahead of the Amazon launch event 2020. And this is all before we’ve even hit the Black Friday sales.

If you’re not quite ready to splash the cash on the latest product, current models often see their prices slashed as new devices are released and we’ve found all the best PS4 deals and bundles available now that the PS5 has been released for pre-order.

Whether you’ve got the 4 or are ready and waiting for the 5, we’ve tracked down the best PlayStation VR deals available now on all the equipment, as well as some great PlayStation VR bundle deals you can buy. Keep checking back as we will update this page whenever we spot a new deal.

Best PlayStation VR deals UK

PlayStation

The main piece of VR kit is the headset, which can be purchased as a choice of two main packages below. There are also various add-ons and upgrades, such as cameras and innovative controllers.

PlayStation VR bundles

There are two main bundles to choose from, the Starter Pack and the Mega Pack. Both offer the standard headset but then offer a bundle deal on included deals so you can save money and have more to play with right from the off. Occasionally, some retailers will add to these standard bundles to compete and give you even more value for money.

See our pick of the best available now:

PlayStation VR Starter Pack

PlayStation

Bundle includes PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera plus PlayStation VR Worlds game.

PlayStation VR Mega Pack

PlayStation

Bundle includes PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera plus games – Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Resident Evil VII: biohazard, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, Everybody’s Golf VR and PlayStation VR Worlds.

PlayStation VR camera deals

PlayStation

The PlayStation VR camera has depth-sensing 3D technology so it can track your movements and controllers.

PlayStation VR move controller deals

PlayStation

Track your hand movements with these move controllers. They double up during game-play to feel more realistic, for instance becoming a pool cue and more.

PlayStation VR aim controller deals

PlayStation

Swap your standard controller and take aim with this device. The DualShock controls are on there and you’ll even feel the aim vibrate during gameplay.

What games can you buy for PlayStation VR?

If you have the equipment, you will need some games to play on it!

Whilst there were not a huge amount of games you could play for VR when the system first launched, more and more have been released since and while the catalogue still is not massive, there are now many that you pick up and play. Including Rick and Morty which seems like the perfect fit for virtual reality.

Buy Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-Ality for £17.99 at Amazon

Buy Doom VFR for £13.65 at Amazon

Buy Batman: Arkham VR for £15.99 at Amazon

Buy Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for £9.99 at GAME

Buy Marvel’s Iron Man VR for £29.99 on Very

Buy PlayStation Hits: Gran Turismo Sport for £14.99 on Very

