Currys PC World Black Friday 2020: Black Tag deals, early offers and predictions

Currys PC World knows how to do a Black Friday sale. Last year the retailer averaged 72 orders per minute and sold enough widescreen TVs that stacked they would be 32 times the height of the Shard(!)

There’s no doubt then that discounts will be monumental during their own Black Tag event – which takes place in the lead up to Black Friday itself – and that more TVs, tablets, and consoles will sell like hotcakes.

For now, Currys has launched a massive autumn clearance sale so there are already offers to be had. More on that below.

We’ll have all the very best deals continuously updated below – it’s never too early to prepare for the biggest shopping day of the year!

Currys Clearance sale

Currys PC World has cut the price on hundreds of items in a massive autumn clearance ahead of Black Friday so there are deals to be had now.

There are plenty of offers, with Samsung, Microsoft and Samsung all in there.

You get up to 60 per cent off depending on the products in stores and online up to 9th November.

Our best picks:

The offers give you a flavour of what’s to come with Black Friday, with TVs, laptops and electrical goods all expected to be discounted across the Black Friday period.

Currys PC World also has discount codes, £100 off when you spend over £1500 on Rangemaster cookers and £50 off when you spend over £499 for example.

Best Currys deals from last year

Last year Currys had savings on appliances great and small:

What to expect from Currys on Black Tag?

A quick look at Curry’s Black Friday page shows that smartphones, home appliances, TVs, consoles, and laptops will all be on the menu during their Black Tag event.

Unfortunately, no details are known yet, but going by last year we can expect a bucketload of 4K TV deals, as well as savings on last year’s best-selling products – AirPods and the Galaxy Tab 10.1.

Currys also had a great run with consoles last year – expect some clear-out sales on the PS4 and Xbox One as they make room for the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Currys also released a number of voucher code deals last year – we will update this page nearer the time once we get wind of any.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! This promotion has been used in conjunction with Black Friday over the last few years – if you find your product cheaper at any major retailer Currys will match the price. Better yet, this promise applies seven days after your purchase!

So there’s no mad rush to snag a deal – feel free to peruse our deals at your own pace. Just make sure you have evidence!

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Amazon

Amazon was one of the earliest adopters of Black Friday in the UK and always start their lightning deals long before the big day – expect deals on all sorts of products, specifically Amazon devices such as Kindles, Fire Tablets, Fire Sticks, and Alexas. Look out for discounts on their subscription services too, including Prime Membership, Audible, Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, with great deals on brands such as LEGO, Play-doh and Frozen for ten weeks. As a sweet bonus, Sainsbury’s shoppers can use your Nectar points there too.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as deals on iPads, and MacBooks. The already budget iPhone SE will likely see some of the lowest prices going for a newly released iPhone, while the rumoured iPhone 12 will see its first dramatic discount following its launch.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.