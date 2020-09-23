Best Mando Mondays offers as Disney deals celebrate The Mandalorian

If you are a Star Wars fan, the chances are that you are counting down the days until season 2 of The Mandalorian kicks off on Disney+. Those days are getting less and less with the new batch of episodes set to kick off weekly from October 30th.

The second run of eight episodes will show the “Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through the dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

Well, if you are a collector who loves buying the latest merchandise from the long-running franchise, Disney and Lucasfilm have got you covered because each Monday after a new episode airs, they will be releasing new Star Wars merchandise 0over at the official Star Wars Facebook page.

Speaking about the show and Mando Mondays, Kareem Daniel, president of Consumer Products, Games and Publishing said: “When ‘The Mandalorian’ debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters – particularly the Child. This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

As for what you will be able to get you hands on, there will be a wide range of things each week and to mark the announcement, there are three things you can pre-order already.

The LEGO® Star Wars The Child construction set can be picked up for £69.99 at LEGO.com. While the Hasbro Black Series Credit Collection is £24.99 at Amazon, and the Funko Pop! Bobbleheads will also be available. There are already numerous bobbleheads based on the show that you can pick up right now, including this adorable child and frog one that is £12.49 at Amazon.

New items will be available weekly which will take us right up to Monday, December 21st. So if you have any Star Wars loving loved ones to buy gifts for this festive season, you look set to have plenty to choose from.

